Asus ROG Phone 5 white colour variant now available in India

The Asus ROG Phone 5 was the first time that the series got multiple models and variants. If you had your eyes on the cool white and blue colourway, it is now available in India.

Launched in March, the Asus ROG Phone 5 became available almost a month later, but the sale was soon stopped owing to the forbidding of eCommerce operations across the country. Now with the situation getting better, not only is the phone back in stock, but is now available in a new variant.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM now also comes in a white colourway. Instead of the red and blue combination, this one has a white and blue aesthetic with an RGB logo on the rear. It is priced at Rs 49,999 on Flipkart. Deliveries to some regions might take longer than usual because of the lockdown, so be sure to check the timelines for your area by verifying your pin code at the deal below.

Asus ROG Phone 5 specs

Apart from the design, the rest of the specs and features are the same across the models. Under the hood, the Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. There’s also a large cooling structure for thermal management.

On the front is a custom 6.78-inch AMOLED display from Samsung with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It also has HDR10+ certification and Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. On the audio front, it has a pair of dual stereo speakers — which DxOMark says provides the best audio experience on any smartphone.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 runs off a large 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. However, only a 30W adapter is included in the standard retail box. In terms of cameras, it has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary sensor along with a 13MP ultrawide and a macro lens. On the front, it has a 24MP camera for selfies.

In case you’re looking for something a little more petite, the Asus Zenfone 8 will be coming to India in the coming months as the Asus 8Z .