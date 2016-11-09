ASUS launches Zenfone 3 Max for Rs 17,999

ASUS today expanded their Zenfone 3 series with the launch of Zenfone 3 Max in India. The smartphone will be available in two variants, 5.5 inch (ZC553KL) and 5.2 inch (ZC520TL), priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively.

The smartphone sports a 2.5D contoured glass touchscreen in a sandblasted full-metal, aluminum alloy-body with diamond cut chamfered edges, matched around the back by a gently curving rear cover that feels natural to hold. The display is surrounded by a slim, 2.25mm bezel that gives it a high 75% screen to body ratio enhancing the sleek look of the phone while minimizing bulk, giving users as large a screen for as compact a phone size as possible.

Designed for photography enthusiasts, Zenfone 3 Max features 16MP/8MP (5.5”- ZC553KL) and 13MP/5MP (5.2”-ZC520TL) rear + front cameras. ASUS’ PixelMaster camera captures photos with zero shutter lag and is loaded with powerful camera modes to capture every precious moment.

The smartphone features 4100mAh lithium-polymer battery, allowing users to use the phone for a full working day and beyond. It also doubles up as a fast-charge power bank for charging other devices. The product comes with inbox OTG cable for reverse charging and File Transfer. The Zenfone 3 Max weighs only 148 grams (5.2’’- ZC520TL)/ 175 grams (5.5’’- ZC553KL) and up to 8.5mm thick at the sides, making it one of the lightest and most compact smartphones with a battery that is more than 4000 mAh in capacity.

To optimize performance, the smartphone also offers five selectable power modes that enable users to regulate their usage according to their needs - Performance mode, Normal mode, Power saving mode, Super Saving mode and Customized mode.

For added security and convenience, Zenfone 3 Max has a fingerprint sensor that is conveniently positioned near the top of the rear panel, allowing the user’s index finger to rest naturally upon it. The fingerprint sensor allows rapid locking or unlocking of the phone, and can also be used for authentication by other apps. The sensor functionality is integrated with the camera as well, allowing you to double tap to open the PixelMaster Camera app, and a single tap to capture the photo.

It registers up to five separate fingerprints, and accurately detects fingerprints regardless of the orientation of the finger on the sensor in as swiftly as 0.3 seconds.

ASUS Zenfone Max 5.5 (ZC553KL)

Zenfone 3 Max (ZC553KL) is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 64-bit octa-core processor. Together with an Adreno 505 graphics processor, the smartphone provides a greater responsiveness and ability to run graphically demanding games.

The Zenfone 3 Max allows extended use of the phone with up to 38 days of standby time on 4G, 17 hours of talk time on 3G, 72 hours of music playback, 18 hours of video playback and 19 hours of Wi-Fi Web browsing designed specifically to meet the demands of the mobile user.

The 16MP f2.0 camera of the Zenfone 3 Max ZC553KL features triple technology autofocus system which ensures a superfast focus time of 0.03 seconds.— laser, phase detection and conventional contrast detection for continuous auto-focus — into one harmonious system that automatically selects the best one depending on the subject, lighting and range. When shooting handheld videos with Zenfone 3 Max (ZC553KL), an electronic image stabilization (EIS) system counteracts hand movements to ensure the resulting videos are stable and shake-free.

ASUS Zenfone 3 Max 5.2 (ZC520TL)

Powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor, a Mali T720 graphics processor and a 3GB RAM, Zenfone 3 Max (ZC520TL) delivers outstanding mobile performance.

The smartphone is able to provide up to 30 days of standby, 20 hours of talk time on 3G, 18 hours of Wi-Fi browsing on 4G/LTE, 87 hours of music playback and 15 hours of video playback, says Asus.

The 13MP/5MP (back + front) PixelMaster cameras of Zenfone 3 Max (ZC520TL) are packed with features that are designed to help you focus faster in any environment, and shoot better, clearer, more color-accurate photos, adds Asus. The camera has an f/2.2-aperture lens that captures beautiful, high-resolution photos with zero shutter lag.

Zenfone 3 Max ZC520TL is available from today in all the major e-tailers and retailers in India. Zenfone 3 Max ZC553KL will be available by end November’16. Both the models will be available in three stunning metallic colours - Titanium Gray, Glacier Silver, and Sand Gold.