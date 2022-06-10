Ashok Leyland subsidiary makes electric bus for European market

Audio player loading…

Switch Mobility, the British subsidiary of the Indian commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland, has unveiled its e1 electric bus, which is developed specifically for the European market.

Switch e1 is a 12m-long electric solo bus with space for up to 93 passengers and 28 seats. It is powered by ZF wheel motors, the battery with NMC chemistry and a capacity of 389 kWh should allow a range of about 390 kilometres.

The Switch e1 is adaptable to any city to ensure fleets can be decarbonised, with customisable batteries to fit the desired range and modular roof-mounting for future expansion needs. The Switch e1 is built at Switch Mobility’s new production facility in Valladolid, Spain. The company has planned a massive massive 300 million pound investment plan in the UK and India.

New electric buses for India on the anvil

(Image credit: Switch Mobility)

Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman of Switch Mobility, said: "The Hinduja Group and Ashok Leyland are committed to providing zero carbon mobility through Switch. Switch is dedicated to the development of new electric buses and light vehicles for multiple geographies and price points including, Europe, UK, India and elsewhere that will be launched over the next few months."

Andy Palmer, Vice Chairman and CEO of Switch Mobility Ltd, said: "The Switch e1 is the result of learning from the 30 million electric miles our buses have covered, delivering a state-of-the-art transport solution designed with a customer first mindset.'

Switch e1 combines a lightweight monocoque construction with advanced NMC battery technology. With 389kWh battery capacity, charging in Switch e1 takes under 3 hours and A/C charging in 7 hours. The vehicle comes with iAlert, enabling remote, real-time diagnostics and monitoring services, as well as world-class digital battery management tools.

The vehicle boasts of open interior design, reading lights, under seat lights, USB ports and a wide-screen monitor including a 'next five stops' feature and information on nearby local public transport.

The interior layout and ultra-low floor throughout improve wheelchair access which is available through both the front and middle doors. Passengers and drivers can also enjoy the double skin heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) ducts, directing airflow towards the occupants, reducing wastage, and increasing efficiency.