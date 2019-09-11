Ashes 2019 live stream: how to watch the last England vs Australia cricket Test from anywhere

If you think the last Ashes Test match is going to be a pointless dead rubber, then think again - you better believe that England and Australia will still be desperate to win at the Oval. And you can watch all of the action from the last England vs Australia Test match of 2019 no matter where you are in the world with our 2019 Ashes live stream guide.

Forget your World Cups and Twenty20s - winning the Ashes is the biggest feather in a cap for any cricketer from old rivals England and Australia. It's one of oldest sporting rivalries and the Ashes series still stands as the pinnacle of Test cricket. England will be smarting after the loss at Old Trafford, but Australia will be desperate not to lose at the Oval so that they can seal their first series win on English soil for almost 20 years.

England vs Australia Ashes series - where and when The five-match Test series takes place at five different cricketing venues across England from the start of August until the middle of September. 1st Test - Australia won by 251 runs 2nd Test - Match drawn 3rd Test - England won by 1 wicket 4th Test - Australia won by 185 runs 5th Test - September 12-16 (The Oval) Current Ashes series score: 2-1 to Australia

The home side have had some great individual performances in the series (see Stuart Broad and Rory Burns), and some unforgettable memories thanks to Ben Stokes. But their batsmen - including captain Joe Root - didn't play wel

Australia went into the series with former captain Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft all reinstalled to the line-up after completing their bans for the infamous sandpaper ball-tampering scandal. And Steve Smith really has been the difference maker throughout. That said, plenty of praise should be heaped onto Pat Cummins' machine-like accuracy and Josh Hazelwood's nagging line.

It's set to continue to be a fascinating end to the series - follow the instructions below to watch all of the action where we'll tell you how to grab an England vs Australia Ashes live stream from pretty much anywhere on Earth. The great news...it's absolutely free in Australia.

Watch an Ashes live stream when away from your country

For cricket fans in the UK, Australia, India or the US and looking to find out how to watch the Ashes, we've got all the details about the broadcasters with the rights to show the England vs Australia Test series in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to see the action you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching via an illegal feed from a dodgy website you've discovered on Reddit.

England vs Australia: how to watch the Ashes in the UK

Sky Sports once again has exclusive live broadcast rights to the Ashes series in the UK. If you subscribe to Sky Sports, you'll be able to watch each match live on your TV with coverage spread over both the dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel Sky Sports Action. All matches will also be available in Ultra HD for Sky Q subscribers. You can also live stream all of the action on your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is also a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a Now TV sports pass for £9.99 for a day or £14.99 a week. £33.99 for a whole month is clearly the best value, and allows you access to the start of the Premier League football season, too. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to live stream the Ashes 2019 in Australia for FREE

The great news for Aussie cricket fans is that the 2019 Ashes series will be available to watch exclusively on free-to-air television via Channel Nine. You can also live stream the matches on the Nine Network's free 9Now web platform. The 9Now app is available to download for both iOS and Android devices from their respective app stores. Outside Australia for the cricket? For those wanting to watch the Channel Nine coverage when you're overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to get an Ashes live stream in New Zealand

Sky has snapped up exclusive rights to show the Ashes contest in NZ. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go.

How to watch England vs Australia: live stream in India

If you're in India, Sony Six is the channel you'll need to find on your EPG if you're looking to watch the Ashes series. Those in the region hoping to stream on a computer or mobile device should head to Sony Liv. To watch the televised Ashes coverage when you're out of India and geo-blocked, our VPN workaround as described above should really do the trick.

How to live stream England vs Australia in America

Cricket broadcaster for the USA and Canada Willow TV has the live rights for the Ashes 2019. That also means that subscribers can watch on their mobiles devices, too. The channel comes as part of numerous satellite and cable packages such as Dish and Sling and costs $9.99 per month.

What is the Ashes?

One of the longest-running rivalries in sport, the Ashes series is traditionally five Tests, hosted in turn by England and Australia at least once every two years.

Why is the Ashes called the Ashes?

The name of the Test series stems from when England lost to Australia for the first time on home soil at The Oval on August 29 1882. The Sporting Times carried a mock obituary of English cricket the following day which concluded that: "The body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia".

When England next toured Australia a pair of bails were burned and the ashes put into the now famous urn. These days, the players of the side who wins the series are given a replica to celebrate with, with the original Ashes urn on display in the MCC museum at Lord's cricket ground in London.

Who is favourite to win this year's Ashes?

Having not lost a home Ashes series since 2001, England are the outright favourites for a series win with Betfair.

Who are the current holders of the Ashes?

The Aussies are the current holders of the Ashes, having won the last series in convincing style 4-0, back in 2017.

Who has won the Ashes the most?

Australia are currently ahead on 33 Ashes series wins to England’s 32 and five series drawn.