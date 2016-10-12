Android 7.1 Nougat Developer Preview will make your Daydream come true

Android is gearing up for its first big update since the launch of Android Nougat, opening a beta release of Android 7.1 to users as part of its Developer Preview program.

This preview will let app developers - or other applicable parties that sign up through Google's Android Beta program - check out Android 7.1 before it goes public, giving them a chance to optimize their apps for the updated software.

In addition to the minute refinements that typically come with a new Android platform, previewers can get their hands on Daydream VR support on their phones - provided that they're Daydream-ready, of course.

More Nougat-y filling

For those without a Daydream View standing by, Android 7.1 also lets developers play with app shortcuts, an API feature that plots direct paths to frequently used parts of applications without users having to open a bunch of menus manually.

The next step in Nougat also supports rounded app icons, giving devs and enthusiasts alike a taste of the "circular app" look we last saw on the Android launcher screen at Google's Pixel phone announcement.

Google plans to roll out the Developer Preview for Android 7.1 soon, starting with Nexus 5X , Nexus 6P , and Pixel C devices and expanding from there.

For those who prefer to wait for the public release, the Android update is expected to launch in "early December."

(via TechCrunch)