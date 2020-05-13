An early look at Unreal Engine 5 - it's epic

If you ever wanted to experience graphics that sort of makes you stay in the virtual world of gaming, then watch the Unreal Engine 5 render which looks not just looks lifelike but also won’t let you come back to reality.

Epic Games the company behind Unreal Engine has given us a sneak peek to the next generation of its gaming engine, Unreal Engine 5. This is the tool that brings those virtual monsters to life and helps developers create breathtaking computer-generated visuals while adding another dimension to the immersive gaming experience.

Unreal, Isn’t it? The demo highlights new core technologies which will be used for game development like Nanite that offers much-improved graphics and Lumen which dynamically changes the light according to the scene. For example, changing the sun angle for the time of day, turning on a flashlight, or blowing a hole in the ceiling, and indirect lighting will adapt accordingly etc. These improvements will ensure that the gaming experience is increased to several notches.

Epic Games said that Unreal Engine 5 is aimed at achieving “photorealism on par with movie CG and real life, and put it within practical reach of development teams of all sizes through highly productive tools and content libraries.” And after watching the reveal, we truly believe its capabilities.

As for the release, Unreal Engine 5 will be available for preview in early 2021, and in a full release late in 2021, supporting next-generation consoles, current-generation consoles, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android operating systems. Meanwhile, Unreal Engine 4.25, which is already out is being used by the developers to build next-gen games. Stay tuned for them.

Aside, some good news for the developers. The company has announced that it will waive off royalties on the first $1Million in gross revenue per title. Also, the Epic Online Services, which includes services like Friends, matchmaking, lobbies, achievements, leaderboards, and accounts is opened for all developers in a simple multiplatform SDK – for free.