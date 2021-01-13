Amazon Prime Video’s mobile-only video plan makes a global debut in India

Amazon has partnered with Indian telecom company Airtel to launch a new Prime Video plan made specifically for mobile users. Available at a starting price of Rs 89, this India-first Prime Video Mobile Edition plan from Amazon is an answer to Netflix’s mobile-only plan that was introduced in the country some time back.

Aimed at wooing new users to its OTT platform, Amazon is offering Prime Videos in SD quality in this single-user mobile-only plan and as a part of the launch offer, Airtel prepaid users on the bundled plan get a 30-day free trial starting today.

Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition plans

Below are the recharge options available to Airtel customers who wish to sign up for different Amazon Prime membership tiers. These recharge plans are available through the Airtel Thanks app or offline Airtel stores.

Price Benefits Duration Rs. 89 Prime Video Mobile Edition and 6GB data 28 Days Rs. 299 prepaid bundle Prime Video Mobile Edition, unlimited calling and 1.5 GB data per day 28 Days Rs. 131 Regular Amazon Prime membership 30 days Rs. 349 prepaid bundle Regular Amazon Prime membership, 2 GB data per day, unlimited calls 28 Days

Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition: Benefits and features

With the growing traction around OTT platforms, this plan acts as a stepping stone for a new user who can try out the Prime Video platform for a month for free and in case wants to continue can opt for either of the recharge plans mentioned above to avail the benefits.

While the new Prime Video Mobile Edition allows users to watch their favourite web series and movies on the platform, you need to remember that with this plan you don't get other Prime benefits like access to fast and free shipping on Amazon and access to Prime Music.

Also, the mobile edition is a single-user single-device plan that can only be enjoyed on a mobile device. In case you want to watch content in HD/UHD on multiple screens in addition to having access to other Prime services, then opting for the regular Prime plan makes sense. Airtel prepaid users can opt for the same by recharging their connections with Rs 131 for 30 days of subscription.

