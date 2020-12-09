Alleged Asus ROG Phone 4 with Snapdragon 888 makes its presence felt already

After the virtual race aimed to gather most eyeballs for being one of the first few to launch a smartphone with the all-new Snapdragon 888 chipset has settled down, we have now started getting leaks around these phones going through the mandatory rituals before the launch.

Asus, that has trained its focus majorly on the gaming phones, was one of the brands that revealed its plans for the Snapdragon 888 powered phone. A new Asus phone was recently spotted on GeekBench database and HTML5 test page.

It is believed that this device could be from the ROG Phone lineup, most probably ROG Phone4, known for powerful hardware specifications and superlative gaming experience.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: GeekBench) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: HTML5 Test) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: HTML5 Test)

The listings show an Asus phone with a model number ASUS_I005DA equipped with 8GB of RAM and GeekBench scores of 1081 for single-core and 3584 for multi-core. It showed that the phone is powered by an octa-core processor with a base frequency of 1.8GHz and is running on Android 11 operating system.

The listing also hints at the presence of Snapdragon 888 chipset, thanks to the codename Lahania that is present in the listing. While the GeekBench listing shows the device with 8GB of RAM, however, in all probability there will be multiple variants of the device with more RAM.

The same device with model number ASUS_I005DA running on Android 11 has been spotted on HTML5 test page suggesting that the phone may come with 412 x 933px screen size.

Both these listings suggest that this new flagship Asus phone is in the advanced stage of development, however, they do not clearly specify if this is indeed the ROG phone we’re looking at. However, a quick check at the model numbers of both ROG Phone 3 (ASUS_I003DA) and Zenfone 7 series (ASUS_I002D) suggests that this could indeed be a device in the ROG Phone lineup.

We know it is too early for us to start talking about these devices and we barely have any concrete information around these upcoming devices. But do let us know what do you expect from the upcoming ROG phone 4?

