Alexa will let you bluff World Cup football knowledge with this new update

The World Cup, the greatest sporting event in the calendar, kicks off in Russia tomorrow night. But if a summer of football fills you with the dread of hundreds of awkward conversations about players you've never heard of applying tactics you don't understand, rest easy: Amazon has you covered.

It's Alexa voice assistant, as found in its Echo speakers and smartphone apps, has been updated to help even the most football-phobic bluff their way through the tournament.

You'll be able to ask Alexa trivia questions, like the year England won the World Cup, to more specific questions, like what a "false nine" is or info on Brazil's Roberto Firmino.

And, if you just want a daily rundown of everything you need to blag your way through a conversation on a day-by-day basis, just ask "Alexa, how do I bluff my way through the World Cup" for the latest info you need.

Things to try

While Amazon has hundreds of questions around football and the World Cup that Alexa can answer, it's suggested kicking off with the following:

Alexa, what is a ‘false nine’ in football?

Alexa, what is advantage in football?

Alexa, what is pressing in football?

Alexa, what is counter-attacking in football?

Alexa, what is ‘putting it in the mixer’ in football?

Alexa, what is ‘parking the bus’ in football?

Alexa, what is ‘Row Z’ in football?

Alexa, why do international footballers win ‘caps’?

Alexa, what does it mean when a football player plays ‘in the hole’?

“Alexa, when’s the first World Cup game?”

“Alexa, what teams are in the World Cup?”

“Alexa, who won the last World Cup?”

“Alexa, what country has won the most World Cups?”

“Alexa, what group is Sweden in for the World Cup?”

“Alexa, when do England play next in the World Cup?”

“Alexa, who scored for Germany?

“Alexa, when do Iceland play next in the World Cup?”

“Alexa, what’s the score of the Panama game?”

“Alexa, did Japan win in the World Cup?”

“Alexa, who scored for France?”

