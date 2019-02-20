AI-powered LG Q60, LG K50 and LG K40 announced

While we're all waiting for Samsung to announce the Galaxy S10 in a matter of hours, LG has got in ahead with a trio of new phone announcements, namely the LG Q60, LG K50 and LG K40.

All three put a focus on AI, with both a dedicated Google Assistant button and an 'AI CAM' feature, which can recognize objects and then recommend the best shooting mode to photograph them.

These three mid-rangers also all sport DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, meaning you can get simulated 7.1-channel surround sound when listening through decent headphones.

Beyond that there are a number of differences though, with the LG Q60 being the most interesting of the three.

That's thanks in large part to its triple-lens rear camera, consisting of a 16MP main lens, a 5MP super-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth-sensing lens.

The Q60 also has a 13MP front camera, a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a teardrop notch, a 3,500mAh battery, a 2GHz octa-core chipset, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a microSD card slot.

Image 1 of 3 The LG Q60. Image Credit: LG Image 2 of 3 The LG K50. Image Credit: LG Image 3 of 3 The LG K40. Image Credit: LG

The LG K50 slots in below it with the same spec chipset, battery, front camera and screen (albeit with a slightly different 19.5:9 aspect ratio), as well as a teardrop notch of its own and 3GB of RAM, but just a dual-lens 13MP and 2MP rear camera. It also has 32GB rather than 64GB of storage, but still has a microSD card slot.

Finally, there’s the LG K40, which has a single-lens 16MP rear camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, a 3,000mAh battery, a 2GHz octa-core chipset, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, plus a microSD card slot.

The screen is a big difference here, as it’s a 5.7-inch HD+ one with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a bezel at the top rather than a notch.

There’s no word yet on when these phones will go on sale or how much for, but they’ll be shown off at MWC 2019 from February 25, so we might learn more soon.