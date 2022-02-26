Scotland vs France live stream: how to watch Six Nations from anywhere

Judgement Day has arrive for Scotland, and much sooner than anyone had imagined. To claw their way into contention they must beat the overwhelming favourites, otherwise that long drought will stretch to another year. Read on as our guide explains how to watch a Scotland vs France live stream for the 2022 Six Nations from anywhere in the world - including free-to-air coverage in the UK.

Scotland vs France free live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) | Virgin Media Player (IRE)

The promising news for Gregor Townsend's men is that they pulled it off a year ago, stunning Les Bleus in the final match of the tournament to deny them the championship, and hand it to Wales instead.

It was an experience that Fabien Galthié's men will never forget, and they'll be looking to draw upon all of that pain to silence Murrayfield in the Six Nations for the first time since 2014.

Two rounds in, France are the only remaining unbeaten team in the tournament, but they'll be without Gabin Villière, who's been their brightest spark. Zander Fagerson is back in the fold for Scotland, who have also handed back row Rory Darge his first ever start.

Will France continue to dominate, or will the Scots pull off the upset of the championship? Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Scotland vs France live stream wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch the Six Nations for FREE in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch Scotland vs France: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK

Scotland vs France is being shown for FREE in the UK on BBC One, with kick-off set for 2.15pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. You can also live stream Scotland vs France on BBC iPlayer, which is free to watch with a valid TV licence. It works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal. More details below.

How to watch Scotland vs France from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Six Nations games below, but you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Scotland vs France from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer and ITV Hub.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch Scotland vs France: live stream Six Nations FREE in Ireland

Scotland vs France is being shown for FREE on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with kick-off set for 2.15pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. This means you can also live stream Scotland vs France using Virgin Media Player - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more. Outside of Ireland? Watch Six Nations rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to live stream Six Nations rugby in the US

How to watch a Scotland vs France Six Nations live stream in Australia

In Australia you can watch Scotland vs France on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 1.15am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Six Nations: live stream Scotland vs France in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing the Scotland vs France game in New Zealand. Unfortunately, kick-off is set for the brutal time of 3.15am NZDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month.

How to live stream Six Nations rugby in Canada