Best deals on Honor smartphones on Amazon

As part of the ongoing Amazon Prime Days sale, Chinese smartphone maker Honor has partnered with Amazon to announce attractive discounts on its mid-range and budget devices including the Honor 7X, one of the company's most popular devices in India.

The Amazon Prime Days starts at 12 noon on July 16 and will last for 36 hours. Under this sale, Amazon will be offering discounts across a wide range of products, including its Echo devices. Honor has announced that three of its devices - the Honor View 10, Honor 7X and the Honor 7C will be available at their all-time low prices during the Prime Days sale.

Speaking on the occasion, P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group, said “We are delighted to bring such exciting offers on our bestselling smartphones for our valuable customers. India is a key market for Honor and we are humbled to receive much love for the brand and our products. We are confident that our striking deals will be well received by the audience and will turn out to be a delightful shopping experience.”

Best deals on Honor smartphones

Honor View 10 | was Rs. 35,999 now Rs. 29,999 at Amazon The Honor View 10 is currently available for Rs. 29,999, down from its original price of Rs. 35,999. It features a 5.99-inch full view full HD+ IPS LCD display and is powered by an octa core HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.View Deal

Honor 7X 64GB | was Rs. 16,999 now Rs. 13,999 at Amazon The Honor 7X 64GB variant is currently available for Rs. 13,999, down from its original price of Rs. 16,999. The device features a 5.93-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display and is powered by an octa core Kirin 659 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.View Deal

Honor 7X 32GB | was Rs. 13,999 now Rs. 11,999 at Amazon In Addition to the 64GB variant of the Honor 7X, the 32GB storage variant of the device has also received a discount during the sale. It is currently available for Rs. 11,999, after a discount of Rs. 2,000. The specifications of the device are same as the other variant except for the internal storage.View Deal

Honor 7C 64GB | was Rs. 14,999 now Rs. 11,499 at Amazon The Honor 7C is a budget device that is currently available for rs. 11,499, down from its original price of Rs. 14,999. It features a 5.99-inch full view HD+ display and is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.View Deal