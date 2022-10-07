Women's Rugby World Cup live stream 2021: how to watch every game online from anywhere

A year later than planned, the spotlight is on England and New Zealand at a Women's Rugby World Cup that's set to eclipse all previous editions of the tournament, and the delay may have just tipped the scales away from the reigning champions and towards the Red Roses. Read on to find out how to watch a 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup live stream from anywhere - including ways to watch the Women's Rugby World Cup absolutely FREE.

Led by veteran Sarah Hunter, two-time champions England enter World Cup 2021 on a run of 25 consecutive Test match victories, but the extraordinary winning streak means they also have a massive target on their backs, one that the hosts, as well as Canada and France, would love to hit.

New Zealand were hammered by both of the European heavyweights last year, but they seem to be peaking at the right moment. They also have more than a little history in this event, having won five of the past Women's Rugby World Cups, getting the better of England in four of those finals.

Sophie de Goede's Canucks and Gaëlle Hermet's France, meanwhile, look best-placed to break the 28-year stranglehold of England and New Zealand, though the USA and Australia are also hoping to mount serious challenges.

It's going to be a belter! Follow our guide as we explain how to get a 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup live stream wherever you are - starting with how to watch every game of the Women's Rugby World Cup for FREE in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch a FREE 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup live stream

(opens in new tab) The great news for rugby fans in the UK is that every game of the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup is being shown on free-to-air TV, with ITV and ITV4 the channels to tune into. The only catch is that most games take place in the late night or early morning. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch on ITV Hub from abroad. (opens in new tab) S4C is offering Welsh-language coverage of every Wales match. Live coverage is being streamed on the S4C YouTube (opens in new tab) channel and S4C Clic (opens in new tab), while primetime full-match replays will be shown on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Women's Rugby World Cup from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Women's Rugby World Cup 2021 games below. But might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below to get around that issue, thanks to a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Women's Rugby World Cup 2021 from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITV Hub.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that might be ITV Hub (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch Women's Rugby World Cup FREE online in Ireland

(opens in new tab) The Shamrocks may have missed the cut, but every single game of the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup is being shown for FREE in Ireland too, with coverage being provided by RTÉ. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch an RTÉ from abroad (opens in new tab). You can also watch the action online via the RTÉ Player (opens in new tab) service, which can be accessed via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps.

How to watch 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup for FREE in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans in New Zealand can watch eight games of the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup for free, courtesy of Three (opens in new tab). It's showing delayed coverage of all of the Black Ferns' pool games and two quarterfinals, and showing both semi-finals and the final live. You'll also be able to live stream its coverage on the channel's ThreeNow (opens in new tab) platform, which is available on a wide range of devices. Hardcore fans, however, may instead want to look at Spark Sport (opens in new tab), which is live streaming every single match. Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can try before you buy, and once that expires, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty of Black Caps cricket action, Champions League football, the European Rugby Champions Cup, F1, MotoGP, NFL and WTA tennis. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to watch 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup in Australia

(opens in new tab) Stan Sport (opens in new tab) is the home of the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup in Australia, with the streaming service showing every single match ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, as well as Formula E. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Women's Rugby World Cup live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions above.

More sport: how to watch an F1 live stream

How to watch 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup: live stream in South Africa

(opens in new tab) Fans looking to watch the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup in South Africa can catch all the action on SuperSport Grandstand If you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to live stream 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans can watch every game of the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup on Peacock TV in the US. Away from home during the tournament? Use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad. (opens in new tab) The Peacock price (opens in new tab) comes in at a very affordable $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of Premier League soccer, every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $9.99 a month for commercial-free coverage, too. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below -we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Today's best Peacock deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) $4.99 (opens in new tab) $1.99 /mth (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US

How to live stream 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSNis the place to watch the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Women's Rugby World Cup live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

2021 Women's Rugby World Cup pools

Pool A

New Zealand

Australia

Wales

Scotland

Pool B

Canada

USA

Italy

Japan

Pool C

England

France

South Africa

Fiji

All times NZDT

Saturday 8th October

2.15pm - South Africa vs France

4.45pm - Fiji vs England

7.15pm - Australia vs New Zealand

Sunday 9th October

12.45pm - USA vs Italy

3.15pm - Japan vs Canada

5.45pm - Wales vs Scotland

Saturday 15th October

3pm - Scotland vs Australia

5.30pm - USA vs Japan

8pm - France vs England

Sunday 16th October

12.45pm - Italy vs Canada

3.15pm - Wales vs New Zealand

5.45pm - Fiji vs South Africa

Saturday 22nd October

2.15pm - Australia vs Wales

4.45pm - New Zealand vs Scotland

7.15pm - France vs Fiji

Sunday 23rd October

12.45pm - Japan vs Italy

3.15pm - Canada vs USA

5.45pm - England vs South Africa

Saturday 29th October

4.30pm - Quarter-Final 1

7.30pm - Quarter-Final 2

Sunday 30th October

1.30pm - Quarter-Final 3

4.30pm - Quarter-Final 4

Saturday 5th November

4.30pm - Semi-Final 1

7.30pm - Semi-Final 2

Saturday 12th November

4.30pm - Third-Place Playoff

7.30pm - Final