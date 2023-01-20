Super Bowl 2023 live stream: how to watch the game, commercials and halftime show from anywhere

It's nearly Super Bowl time; time to figure out how to watch a Super Bowl 2023 live stream. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were Super Bowl favorites at the start of the season, and as long as they remain in contention it's hard not to imagine either Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy aloft when February 12 rolls around. Follow our guide for the best ways to live stream Super Bowl 2023 wherever you are, including details for fans without cable in the US, Canada streams and ways to watch the Super Bowl for FREE!

The bookmakers, of course, don't have a crystal ball. Cast your mind back to the start of the season and you may recall that the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Ram were also being hyped up as championship material. Those predictions didn't turn out so well.

The Philadelphia Eagles' 0.824 win percentage was matched only by the aforementioned Chiefs during the regular season, but despite losing their starting QB and backup QB to injury, the San Francisco 49ers are arguably the hottest team in the NFL right now. Not only do they have the league's deepest selection of offensive players, but rookie QB Brock Purdy is playing like prime Tom Brady.

Super Bowl 2023 kicks off at 6.30pm ET and 3.30pm PT at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12. Follow our guide on how to watch the Super Bowl wherever you are – starting with how to watch a free NFL Super Bowl live stream in Australia and the UK.

How to watch a FREE Super Bowl live stream online

Below, we'll take you through your full Super Bowl live stream options for a number of countries where the NFL is particularly popular. But if you're pressed for time and just want to know the networks that will have free Super Bowl coverage, you'll find all the details you need right here:

Watch a free Super Bowl live stream in UK on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

Watch a free Super Bowl live stream in Australia on 7Mate (opens in new tab)

Watch a free Super Bowl live stream in Germany on ProSieben (opens in new tab)

Watch a free Super Bowl live stream in Mexico on Azteca 7 (opens in new tab)

These are all 100% legal free Super Bowl live streams, so it's never been in easier to watch the big game around the world. If you're stuck abroad without access to your preferred streaming service or simply craving the coverage you'd receive if you were at home, then you can use a VPN to watch any Super Bowl live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab).

2023 Super Bowl TV channel

America's three main broadcasters - Fox, CBS and NBC - alternate rights to air the Super Bowl each year, and in 2023, the Super Bowl is being aired by Fox.

As per our guide, if you don't have Fox on cable, Sling TV and fuboTV are two great-value cable replacement services that carry Fox and loads more premium channels, and better still, for new subscribers Sling offers your first month half-price (opens in new tab), while fuboTV has a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab).

Folks in the UK and Australia also have a great deal, as the Super Bowl is 100% FREE to watch on BBC One (opens in new tab) and Channel 7 (opens in new tab), and their companion iPlayer and 7Plus streaming services. The online platforms can be watched from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a UK or Australian citizen abroad.

When is Super Bowl 57 and where is it being played?

Super Bowl LVII, or Super Bowl 57, is scheduled for Sunday, February 12 and is set to be played in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium - home to the Arizona Cardinals.

Super Bowl performers: pre-game and halftime show

Rihanna has been confirmed as the headline act of the halftime show, which will be the "Only Girl (In the World)" and "We Found Love" singer's first live performance since the 2018 Grammy Awards.

The details of her performance are, not suprisingly, being kept tightly under wraps, but she's got a big act to follow.

Rap and R&B royalty Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg headlined last year's Super Bowl halftime show, forming a megastar lineup that's up there with the very best there's ever been.

How to watch Super Bowl 2023 from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Super Bowl 2023 in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Super Bowl 2023 from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Even though the game is being shown for free in so many countries, you might still want to use a VPN to watch Super Bowl 2023. Here's why...

For the authentic US Super Bowl experience, including the famous Super Bowl commercials, which are typically cut from international broadcasts

For acess to commentary in your native language - or simply your preferred team of pundits

To add an extra layer of security to your device if you're concerned about your privacy

How to watch Super Bowl 57 in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) The Super Bowl is being televised by Fox this year, with kick-off set for the traditional time of 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream Super Bowl 57 directly through the Fox website (opens in new tab). How to watch Super Bowl 2023 without cable Sling TV is an abvious first port of call. Its Blue plan offers local Fox channels in most major markets, as well as 30+ additional channels. It normally costs $40 per month but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is a more fully featured cable replacement service that includes Fox and more than 100 more channels. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling TV, fuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch a Super Bowl live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) Super Bowl 57 kicks off at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT on Sunday, and is being shown on DAZN. The streaming service is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, and DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The Super Bowl is also being televised by both TSN and CTV. If you don't have cable, you can live stream Super Bowl 57 on TSN Direct, with a subscription costing CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 per year. CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only sub.

How to watch a FREE Super Bowl 2023 live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Super Bowl 2023 is being shown FREE on BBC One in the UK, with kick-off set for 11.30pm GMT on Sunday night. If you're more likely to be tuning in on the move or from the comfort of your bed, you'll also be able to live stream the action on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). If you're already a subscriber, Sky Sports (opens in new tab) is also showing Super Bowl 57, and is the home of loads more brilliant sport, including Premier League football and NBA basketball. Another great option is the NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab). Last year it was showing the Super Bowl for a one-off fee of 99p! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream Super Bowl 2023 as if you were at home.

How to live stream Super Bowl 2023 FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Super Bowl 2023 will be FREE to watch in Australia, thanks to Channel Seven (opens in new tab). The Super Bowl kicks off at 10.30am AEDT on Monday morning, so you might want to book the day off work ahead of time. You can create an account on Seven's companion 7Plus streaming service (opens in new tab) by inputting your name, ZIP code and email address, and watch a free Super Bowl live stream. ESPN, available through Foxtel, has also confirmed that it is showing the game, and you'll also be able to stream it on your laptop or mobile using the Foxtel Go (opens in new tab) app. That means streaming service Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) is showing the Super Bowl too, and has a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab) for new users. Last year's Super Bowl was also available to live stream on the NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) for just $0.99!

Super Bowl live stream 2022: how to watch Super Bowl LVI online in Mexico

(opens in new tab) The NFL has been making a real push south of the border, with Mexico City hosting a selected NFL game on a semi-regular basis, and as such there will be a Super Bowl 2023 live stream free on Azteca 7 (opens in new tab). Other options include ESPN (opens in new tab), Fox Sports (opens in new tab), Televisa (opens in new tab) and TV Azteca.

How to watch Super Bowl free online in Germany: 2022 live stream details

(opens in new tab) In Germany, Super Bowl 2023 is being shown on free-to-air channel ProSieben, and you can also live stream the game on the ProSieben website (opens in new tab). Just bear in mind that you'll need to register an account with ProSieben first - all that's required is a name and email address. Not in Germany right now? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage, as usual.

Who won the last Super Bowl and who was Super Bowl MVP in 2022?

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl 56 on home turf at SoFi Stadium last year.

Cooper Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP, having almost single-handedly kept the Rams in the game when they lost the lead in the second-half, before eventually scoring the game-winning touchdown. However, Aaron Donald took most of the plaudits after stopping the Bengals' final drive.

Before 2021, no team had ever won a Super Bowl at their home stadium - now the Bucs and the Rams have done just that in consecutive seasons.

This season, however, the Rams went down in history as the worst defending champions of all time. Their winning percentage of .294 is the lowest for a reigning champion through both the NFL and AFL eras.