South Africa v England live stream: how to watch 1st ODI cricket online from anywhere

Defending world champions England face a tricky clash with South Africa this Friday in the first match of a three-game ODI. Despite being (inexplicably) ranked number one in the world, England will have to be on top of their game if they're to begin their preparations for the World Cup with a win against the Proteas. Read on as we explain how to watch a South Africa v England live stream and catch the 1st ODI online from anywhere.

England arrive in Bloemfontein with a number of key names absent, with Joe Root rested, Jonny Bairstow sidelined through injury and Ben Stokes now retired from one-day cricket.

There's plenty at stake for the hosts, who need to pull off a whitewash in this series as well as win their two ODIs against the Netherlands later in the spring in order to qualify automatically for the World Cup, otherwise, they will have to claim their place in India via a 10-team qualifier tournament.

Led by skipper Temba Bavuma, it's a strong South African lineup for Friday's game, with Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada all cleared to play.

Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable South Africa v England live stream and watch the 1st ODI online from wherever you are.

1st ODI : Friday, January 27 一 Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

: Friday, January 27 一 Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein 2nd ODI : Sunday, January 29 一 Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

: Sunday, January 29 一 Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein 3rd ODI: Thursday, February 2 一 Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Watch South Africa v England live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, Sky Sports is providing exclusive live coverage of the South Africa v England ODI series. Play gets underway for this 1st match at 11am GMT , with Sky's coverage starting at 10.30am. Find the best Sky TV deals and packages and sign up on the Sky website (opens in new tab). And if you can't watch on TV, the Sky Go app has you covered so that you can watch on your laptop, mobile, tablet, Xbox or PS4. If you're looking to watch the South Africa v England series but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now. Now sports passes start at £11.99. And if you're outside the UK and want to watch your cricket coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers - just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below to safely live stream the action.

Watch South Africa v England ODI from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official South Africa v England broadcasting options for the UK, South Africa, India, New Zealand and the US, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course, specifically its terms and conditions.

How to watch South Africa v England: live stream Test cricket in South Africa

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans looking to watch the South Africa v England 1st ODI can catch the action on SuperSport, with play set to get underway at 1pm SAST in Bloemfontein. And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch South Africa v England: live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans Down Under can watch South Africa v England on Fox Sports 503 and via Foxtel (opens in new tab), with play set to begin on Friday night at 10pm AEDT for this 1st ODI. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for a Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab). It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to watch South Africa v England: live stream ODI cricket in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the South Africa v England ODI series, with play set to begin for this first matchup at 4.30pm IST. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will be streaming the match 一 but you'll need a premium subscription to watch South Africa v England live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio users can watch the series free of cost with the JioTV mobile application. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch a South Africa v England 1st ODI live stream in New Zealand?

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans can watch South Africa vs England on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with play in this first ODI set to get underway at 12am NZST. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch the cricket online using the country's Sky Go service. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

South Africa v England live stream: where to watch Test cricket in the US