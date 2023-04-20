Sevilla vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch Europa League quarter-final online from anywhere

Watch a Sevilla vs Manchester United live stream

You can watch a free Sevilla vs Manchester United live stream today on Paramount Plus in the US (30-day trial with code 'PICARD'). In the UK, this quarter-final second leg clash will be televised on BT Sport, while football fans in India can tune in on Sony Ten 2 or via Sony LIV. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual coverage from abroad. Full details on how to watch a Sevilla vs Manchester United live stream just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Thu, April 20 – 9pm CEST / 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 12.30am IST TV channel: BT Sport 1 (UK) | Sony Ten 2 (IN) FREE stream: Paramount+ 30-day trial with code PICARD (US) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Sevilla vs Manchester United: match preview

Having squandered a two-goal lead in genuine slapstick fashion, Manchester United face Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in what amounts to a one-off, winner-takes-all Europa League quarter-final second leg.

That the away goals rule isn't in force is perhaps the only positive that Erik ten Hag's men could take from the 2-2 first leg of the tie. United had been flying when Marcel Sabitzer put them 2-0 up with just 20 minutes on the clock, and even after slipping into cruise control a comfortable, conclusive victory looked a dead certainty. However, disaster would strike not once but twice.

Two freakish own goals in the dying moments have given Sevilla more than a lifeline, and a campaign that looked cursed just a few weeks ago has suddenly taken on an entirely different complexion.

Anybody who watched their 2-0 win over Valencia at the weekend would be hard-pressed to deny that every bounce, every 50-50, every big decision seems to be going the Rojiblancos' way at the moment. Jose Luis Mendilibar is proving quite the lucky charm.

So it is that United will be without skipper Bruno Fernandes and the first-choice central defensive pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane for this clash, which marks the start of a potentially season-defining week for the team. The only key absentee for the Spanish side, meanwhile, is Marcos Acuna.

A week ago Man Utd were overwhelming favorites, but you just can't write off Sevilla in this competition. Follow our guide to get a Sevilla vs Manchester United live stream and watch the Europa League online from anywhere.

How to watch Sevilla vs Manchester United: live stream UEL soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Sevilla vs Manchester United on both CBS and Paramount Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Thursday afternoon. CBS is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 UCL season. Paramount Plus live streams every game, while select fixtures are shown on CBS. How to watch Sevilla vs Manchester United without cable A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. If you sign up with the promo code PICARD, you can get a 30-day Paramount Plus FREE trial (opens in new tab), which would let you live stream Sevilla vs Manchester United, the rest of the quarter-finals and the entirety of the semi-finals for nothing. The code expires on April 30. Alternatively, if you don't have CBS on cable, you can get the channel on a streaming-only basis via FuboTV (opens in new tab) from $74.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). Outside of the US? If you're unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Sevilla vs Manchester United from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Sevilla vs Manchester United live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Sevilla vs Manchester United from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch a Sevilla vs Manchester United live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of Sevilla vs Manchester United. Coverage starts at 7pm BST on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, ahead of an 8pm kick-off. BT now has a £30 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch Sevilla vs Manchester United on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Europa League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

Sevilla vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch UEL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, soccer fans can watch Sevilla vs Manchester United on streaming service DAZN. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Thursday. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Sevilla vs Manchester United on DAZN while abroad. (opens in new tab) Not only do you get every single UEL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Champions League League and EFL Championship soccer, WTA tennis and snooker. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch Sevilla vs Manchester United: live stream Europa League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Sevilla vs Manchester United on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 5am AEST bright and early on Friday morning. The streaming service is showing every single Europa League match ad-free, and it's also the place to watch the Champions League and Europa Conference League, international rugby and Formula E. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

More sport: how to watch an F1 live stream

How to watch Sevilla vs Manchester United: live stream Europa League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch Sevilla vs Manchester United on Spark Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 7am NZST on Friday morning. Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can try before you buy, and once that expires, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes every UEL game, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, Champions League football, URC rugby, NBA, MotoGP, NFL and WTA tennis. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

Sevilla vs Manchester United: live stream Europa League online in India