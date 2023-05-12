How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars online: stream season 8 episodes from anywhere

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars S8

All Stars season 8 will air exclusively on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) in the US. As usual, Crave is home to the show in Canada and it's Stan for those in Australia. In the UK, you’ll find new season 8 episodes through LGBTQ+ streamer WOW Presents Plus. And, if you find yourself abroad, simply connect to your home service by downloading a VPN and watch new episodes from anywhere. (opens in new tab)

Twelve fierce OG queens return to light up the main stage. But, in a historic first for the series, former contestants will have two chances to gain Ru-demption. While one of Mama Ru’s girls will win $200,000 and snatch the All Stars crown, the viewing public will have the power to anoint one of them "Queen of the Fame Games" - a title which comes with its own $50,000 reward.

Last season saw Jinx Monsoon crowned a "legendary legend" in a peerless all-winners season, with competitors likes Raja and Trixie the Tuck bringing the house down boots with sick’ning runway lewks and gag-worthy lip-syncs.

There were no eliminations that time. But now the old school rules are back. Expect not-so-secret secret alliances, Untucked post-elimination shade, and plenty of Werk Room drama from our new contingent of queens.

That includes outspoken Bronx queen Kandy Muse, who'll be playing to slay after landing second in season 13. Jessica Wild will want to remind everyone she’s a viable threat after last competing back in 2010, while fan-favorite Jimbo is back for his third ride on the Drag Race rollercoaster, alongside Heidi N Closet, LaLa Ri, and season 5’s herstory-making Monica Beverley Hillz.

In the words of Lady Gaga, they’re doin’ it for the fame – well, and that small matter of $200,000 dollars. So Join Mama Ru and some EXTRA-special guests now, with our guide below explaining how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8 online.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars from outside your country

Out of the country and want to stream RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars online? You might not be able to if you're in a country where Paramount Plus hasn't yet launched or where there are different licensing restrictions, due to annoying geo-blocking.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8 on Paramount Plus no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars from abroad

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8 FREE on Paramount Plus in the US

(opens in new tab) Good news squirrel friends – All Stars season 8 premieres exclusively on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) with two debut episodes from Friday, May 12 at 3am ET / 12am PT. Thereafter, one episode arrives on the streamer on a weekly basis. If you haven't already got Paramount Plus, the great news is that new users can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8 for FREE! A subscription to Paramount Plus costs just $4.99 a month, but new users are entitled to a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you’ll need is a reliable VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8 online in the UK

(opens in new tab) The first two season 8 episodes land on Friday, May 12 at around 8am BST. New episodes are then added on a weekly basis - all UK viewers need to watch them is a WOW Presents Plus (opens in new tab) subscription. The All Stars 'behind the scenes' show Untucked will be here to watch too, right after each All Stars episode has aired. WOW Presents Plus costs £4.49 a month, or the reduced annual rate of £44.90. It’s home to (almost) everything Drag Race, including international shows in Italy, Spain, Belgium and Holland, plus docuseries Werq the World, UNHhhh, Painted with Raven, Jimbo Vs. Peas, and loads more LGBTQ+ content. And it’s compatible with iPhone, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, ROKU and Fire TV devices, in addition to the Xbox One and Samsung Smart TV. Travelling outside of the country? Simply download a VPN (opens in new tab) to stream new episodes no matter what country you’re in.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8 online FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) Catch all of the latest eleganza extravaganza with Crave. All Stars season 8 will air two episodes back-to-back beginning Friday, May 12 at 9pm ET/PT, with one installment airing each week thereafter. But if you don’t have linear TV, you can easily subscribe to Crave’s on-demand service. You’ll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 (+tax) a month, or sacrifice simultaneous streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial, available to new subscribers only. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as The Last of Us, Succession, Rap Sh!t and We Own This City.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8 online in Australia for FREE

(opens in new tab) Sashay on over to Stan (opens in new tab) to find all-new All Stars season 8, which debuts Down Under from Friday, May 12. Following the free 30-day trial for newbies, Stan is available in three paid tiers: Stan Basic gives you one SD stream for AU$10 per month, Stan Standard grants you three HD streams for AU$14 per month, and Stan Premium gets you four 4K streams for AU$19 per month. And if you're an Aussie currently away from home, you can also use a good VPN (opens in new tab) to gain access to all the same services and content you'd normally watch (and pay for) back in your country of residence.

How can I watch Paramount Plus and what other shows are on it?

The Paramount Plus app is available through Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox One and Series X, and Xfinity Flex.

You can also watch it through your favourite web browser at ParamountPlus.com (opens in new tab).

You can watch on up to three devices simultaneously and create up to six separate profiles for family members. Those with a Premium subscription can download up to 25 shows or movies and watch them offline (in 4K where available) on a mobile device.

Paramount Plus also features new originals and is ideal for fans of all kind of TV shows and blockbuster movies. It's home to Top Gun: Maverick, Scream 6, Yellowstone and 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story. Plus Rabbit Hole, Mayor of Kingstown, Picard and Strange New Worlds, as well as hits like Kamp Koral and reality TV smash Survivor. There's also CBS' live sports action, including the NFL and Champions League, and it will (eventually) be the place to watch the Frasier reboot too.