Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream: how to watch Champions League semi-final online and on TV

Watch a Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream

You can watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City free on RTE Player in Ireland. It's on Paramount Plus in the US, DAZN in Canada and BT Sport in the UK. Football fans in India can tune into tonight's Champions League semi-final first leg in via Sony LIV. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream from abroad. Full details on how to watch a Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream just below.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: match preview

After beating Leeds in the Premier League at the weekend, and with the FA Cup final to come in June, Manchester City remain on course for an historic treble – but everybody knows the one Pep Guardiola really wants is the Champions League. The former Barcelona manager hasn't lifted European football's most prestigious trophy since he parted ways with Messi and co, but the Cityzens are arguably the form team in Europe at the moment, with an unbeaten run that stretches back 20 games to the start of February. They've also won three of their last four meetings with Real Madrid. Can they make it four out of five tonight?

Real Madrid's recent form is less impressive, with two defeats in their last four games, but they have already lifted one trophy this season, beating Osasuna on Saturday to win the Copa Del Rey for the 20th time. With Barcelona 14 points clear in La Liga, though, Carlo Ancelotti's side can now focus all their attentions on defending their Champions League title. The Spanish giants have already brushed aside two English teams in the competition's knockout stages this season, with clean sheets in their last three games, but that record will be seriously tested when Man City and their long-haired Norwegian goalbot arrive tonight.

Follow our guide to get a Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream and watch the Champions League online from anywhere.

How to watch a Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream in Ireland

(opens in new tab) Real Madrid vs Manchester City will be shown live on RTE Two in Ireland. RTE Player (opens in new tab) will offer a free live stream of the match. Travelling outside Ireland right now? Use VPN to unblock RTE Player and watch from anywhere (opens in new tab)

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City: live stream UCL soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City on both CBS and Paramount Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday afternoon. CBS is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 UCL season. Paramount Plus live streams every game, while select fixtures are shown on CBS. How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City without cable A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. Your first seven days are free. Alternatively, if you don't have CBS on cable, you can get the channel on a streaming-only basis via FuboTV (opens in new tab) from $74.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). Outside of the US? If you're unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch a Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of Real Madrid vs Manchester City. Coverage starts at 7pm BST on BT Sport 1, ahead of the 8pm kick-off. BT now has a £30 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Champions League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream: how to watch UCL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, soccer fans can watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City on streaming service DAZN. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City on DAZN while abroad. (opens in new tab) Not only do you get every single UCL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City: live stream Champions League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 5am AEST bright and early on Wednesday morning. The streaming service is showing every single Champions League match ad-free, and it's also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League, international rugby and Formula E. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City: live stream Champions League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City on Spark Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 7am NZST on Wednesday morning. Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can try before you buy, and once that expires, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes every UCL game, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, Europa League football, the European Rugby Champions Cup, F1, MotoGP, NFL and WTA tennis. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: live stream Champions League online in India