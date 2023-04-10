Monte-Carlo Masters live stream 2023: how to watch tennis online from anywhere

Watch Monte-Carlo Masters live stream 2023

Prime Video has the rights to the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters in the UK. New subscribers can watch the whole tournament using the 30-day free trial. Australian services Kayo Sports and beIN Sports also offer free trials. In the US, the Monte-Carlo Masters is on Tennis Channel, while in Canada, TSN is the service you need. Full details on how to watch Monte-Carlo Masters tennis where you are just below.

Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 preview

The men's clay-court season begins at the Monte Carlo Country Club, where Stefanos Tsitsipas has the chance to become just the fifth player to win three consecutive Monte-Carlo Masters.

Only one person has achieved that feat this century: Rafael Nadal. The king of clay is far and away the most successful player in the history of the tournament, though he remains sidelined with a hip issue. His compatriot Carlos Alcaraz is also out, though world No.1 Novak Djokovic is back in action for the first time in over a month.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic is back in action for the first time in over a month at this week's 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Andy Murray is also in the main draw for the first time in six years, while Italian youngster Jannik Sinner will be going all-out to secure the biggest trophy of his career. He's reached two Masters 1000 finals and lost them both, with Daniil Medvedev pipping him to glory in Miami at the start of this month.

It was a timely reminder of the powerful Russian's prowess. Big things were expected of the 27-year-old when he won his maiden slam in 2021, but he's been overshadowed by the next-generation of stars.

With the whippersnappers Casper Ruud and Holger Rune nipping at his ankles in the world rankings, the No.3 seed will be keen to assert himself on the big stage once again.

Here's how to watch a Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 live stream wherever you are - starting with FREE access in the UK. We've also listed the tournament schedule further down the page.

How to watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2023: live stream tennis for free in the UK

Amazon has the rights to broadcast Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 in the UK, so Amazon Prime Video members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. Play typically starts at 10am BST each morning. You can live stream the tennis from your phone or tablet or any smart device with the Amazon Prime Video app. An Amazon Prime membership costs £95 per year or £8.99 per month. A subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films, as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK, and can be cancelled at any time. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial (opens in new tab) with full access to live sports coverage and free one-day delivery during that time. Away from the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) and then connect to the UK.

How to watch Monte-Carlo Masters tennis from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Monte-Carlo Masters 2023.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Monte-Carlo Masters live stream from anywhere:

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN to watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2023

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for Amazon Prime Video.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2023: live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 comes courtesy of the Tennis Channel (opens in new tab), which is packed with tennis throughout the season. Play typically starts at 5am ET / 2am PT each day, but don't worry, it will extend into the late mornings and afternoons. How to watch Monte-Carlo Masters without cable: If you don't have the channel on cable, you'll need a streaming service that includes it, and Tennis Channel Plus (opens in new tab) is the most obvious place to start. A subscription to Tennis Channel Plus costs $109.99 per year, and lets you live stream numerous tournaments. Another good option is Sling TV, which offers access to Tennis Channel as part of an $11 per month add-on for either its Sling Orange package or Sling Blue package. Each of those packages costs $40 a month but you can get your first month for half-price (opens in new tab). A costlier but even more thorough cable replacement service FuboTV (opens in new tab), which also includes Tennis Channel, as well as more than 200 other top channels, in its Elite plan. A subscription costs $84.99 per month after a 7-day FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). And remember, use a VPN to access your domestic streaming services when outside your home country - we rate ExpressVPN as the best overall (opens in new tab).

How to live stream Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 and watch tennis online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch Monte-Carlo Masters tennis on TSN. Play typically starts at 11am ET / 8am PT each morning, extending well into the late mornings and afternoons. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Monte-Carlo Masters live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Monte-Carlo Masters: live stream tennis in Australia

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia can watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 on beIN Sports. Play typically starts at 7pm AEST each evening. You can can sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of the FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab). That said, sports streaming service Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) includes beIN Sports in its package, and is an ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its $25 per month One plan, two devices with its $30 per month Basic plan, and three devices with its $35 Premium plan. All of them come with a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, cricket, NRL, NBA... the list goes on! Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is all you need.

How to watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2023: live stream tennis in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) In New Zealand, coverage of Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 is being provided by Sky Sport (opens in new tab). Play typically begins at 9pm NZST each night. You can also tune in via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform, which costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch the tennis online using the country's Sky Go service.

Monte-Carlo Masters schedule 2023

Monday, April 10

1st Round

Tuesday, April 11

1st and 2nd Rounds

Wednesday, April 12

2nd and 3rd Rounds

Thursday, April 13

3rd Round

Friday, April 14

Quarter-finals

Saturday, April 15

Semi-finals (from 12.30pm BST)

Sunday, April 16

Final (from 1.30pm BST)