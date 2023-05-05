Miami Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 online from anywhere

Miami Grand Prix live stream

The 2023 Miami Grand Prix is available to watch for free on ORF in Austria. Use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere. A complete breakdown of free Miami GP live streams is listed below.

Miami GP: race preview

After last week's distinctly unspectacular outing, F1 fans around the world will have their fingers crossed that the Miami Grand Prix will deliver some excitement. With the distinct possibility of rain and even thunder, we may well see Red Bull having to put up more of a fight than usual.

Azerbaijan saw veteran Fernando Alonso's first non-podium finish of the season, and despite trailing Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by less than a second, the Spaniard couldn't edge past the Monogasque.

Sergio Perez proved his street circuit talents once again by beating teammate Max Verstappen, and will certainly be hoping for a repeat performance at the Miami International Autodrome. Snaking its way around the Hard Rock Stadium, the circuit is a street-style circuit, and is unique in being the only F1 race that uses a temporary course that doesn't include any public roads.

What's more, we're back to the classic format in the Magic City, so we'll get plenty of practice sessions and Qualifying will take place on Saturday.

Read on for how to watch a Miami Grand Prix live stream from start to finish and from anywhere in the world, including ways to watch an F1 live stream for FREE.

2023 Miami Grand Prix schedule

The 2023 Miami Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY

Practice 1: 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 5am AEDT / 7am NZDT

Practice 2: 10.30pm BST / 5.30pm ET / 8.30am AEDT

SATURDAY

Practice 3: 5.30pm BST / 12.30pm ET / 3.30am AEDT / 5.30 NZDT

Qualifying: 9pm BST / 4pm ET / 7am AEDT / 9am NZDT

SUNDAY

Miami GP: 8.30pm BST / 3.30pm ET / 6.30am AEDT / 8.30am NZDT

Watch a free Miami Grand Prix live stream

There are a number of ways to watch the Miami Grand Prix for free this weekend – and if you've got an antenna or relevant cable subscription, you'll be able to catch the race for FREE on ABC. We can't be certain that the race will also be live streamed for free on the ABC website, but we'll update this section if and when we get confirmation.

Like every other weekend, in Austria all the races are shared between free-to-air broadcasters Servus TV (opens in new tab) and ORF (opens in new tab) (this weekend it's ORF). Take a look and find out what's available where you are:

If you're out of the country you'll need to use a VPN to access your preferred Miami Grand Prix free live stream, as explained below. We rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, as it has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.

How to watch the Miami Grand Prix live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Miami Grand Prix, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a Miami Grand Prix live stream from anywhere:

How to watch a Miami Grand Prix live stream on F1 TV

(opens in new tab) If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV – it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides – you can sign up on its website (opens in new tab). Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full – along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country to country – it's $79.99 in the US, for example – and in some places you can try before you buy with a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab)! Just note that F1 TV doesn't provide live Grand Prix coverage everywhere, the UK and Australia being two notable examples. But it's a good option for people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and plenty more places.

How to watch Miami Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

(opens in new tab) Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you can watch the Miami Grand Prix on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) – in 4K HDR, no less! Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Coverage of the Miami GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 6.30pm GMT on Friday for FP1, then 10.15pm for FP2. Saturday kicks off at 5.15am for FP3, and Qualifying coverage starts at 8pm. On Sunday, the Miami Grand Prix coverage starts at 7pm, ahead of lights out at 8.30pm. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the F1 as if you were at home.

Related: how to watch a Champions League live stream

Miami Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) The Miami Grand Prix (race only) is being broadcast for FREE on ABC. So, if you have an antenna, a cable plan, or a streaming service that carries the network, you're in luck. We can't confirm if the Miami GP will be available for free on ABC's website. ESPN is providing comprehensive coverage of the 2023 F1 season, and it's showing the Miami Grand Prix live – as well as the all-important Qualifying and practice sessions. If you have it as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream the action directly through the ESPN website. Watch 2023 Miami Grand Prix without cable If you don't have access to those channels on cable, Sling TV is an OTT service that's perfect for F1 fans. The Sling Orange package includes ESPN and ESPN 2, with a subscription usually costing $40 per month. However, if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month (opens in new tab). Alternatively, FuboTV (opens in new tab) is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, offering ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and over 140 other channels on plans starting from $74.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). You can also live stream the Miami Grand Prix on ESPN Plus, which costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. For the ultimate value, you can get a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $12.99 a month (with ads), which adds loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content to the mix. And, as described above, you may prefer to give F1 TV and its free trial (opens in new tab) a go if all you really care about is F1. Watch a Miami Grand Prix live stream from abroad New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad by checking out a quality VPN (opens in new tab) and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2022 US Grand Prix: live stream F1 in Canada

(opens in new tab) As well as the official F1 TV service (opens in new tab) described above, viewers in Canada can watch the 2023 Miami GP on English-language TSN or French-language RDS – just bear in mind that they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider to get access to an Miami Grand Prix live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. The Miami GP starts at 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT on Sunday, and the full weekend schedule is listed higher up the page. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

More Canadian sports action: our guide to NHL streaming this season

How to watch Miami Grand Prix: live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) F1 fans in Australia can watch the Miami Grand Prix on Fox Sports, available through Foxtel. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Foxtel Go (opens in new tab) app. The race is also being shown on the incredible sports streaming service Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), which is an ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its $25 per month One plan, two devices with its $30 per month Basic plan, and three devices with its $35 Premium plan. All of them come with a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, cricket, NRL, NBA... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. However, with the race starting at 6.30am on Monday morning, only the most dedicated and flexibly employed F1 fans will be likely to tune in. Don't forget, you can take your F1 coverage abroad with you, with the help of a good F1 VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Miami GP: live stream in New Zealand