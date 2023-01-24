Watch Korda vs Khachanov: live stream Australian Open tennis quarter-final from anywhere

Watch Korda vs Khachanov live stream

Swipe to scroll horizontally January 24: Not before 2pm AEDT / 4pm NZDT / 3am GMT / 10pm ET / 7pm PT Free live stream: 9Now (Aus) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Korda vs Khachanov: match preview

Sebastian Korda has been tipped for big things this year, but it's safe to say that his run in Melbourne has still taken many by surprise. The 22-year-old American faces fellow first-time Australian Open quarter-finalist Karen Khachanov for a place in the last four, and you can read on to find out how to watch a Korda vs Khachanov live stream from anywhere – and ways to watch Australian Open tennis absolutely FREE.

Khachanov has now reached the quarter-finals of all four grand slams, and he achieved the feat with a flourish, hammering No.31 seed Yoshihito Nishioka in one of the most dominant displays of the tournament. The 26-year-old won the first 14 games of the match, including 24 of 26 points in a shockingly one-sided second set.

Korda, meanwhile, followed up a seismic upset over No.7 seed Daniil Medvedev by ousting No.10 seed Hubert Hurkacz. While his father's profile means that Korda has tended to enjoy more publicity than his performances have warranted, the Australian Open feels like a breakthrough moment. 25 years after Petr lifted the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup, could his son follow in his footsteps?

Korda and Khachanov have faced off three times before, with Korda winning their two meetings on hard courts and Khachanov edging their only previous encounter at a grand slam. Unusually for a pair of big servers, that match is remembered for featuring a whopping 19 service breaks, which may just linger on the players' minds. Follow our guide as we explain how you can watch a Korda vs Khachanov live stream and watch Australian Open 2023 from wherever you are.

Watch Korda vs Khachanov live stream for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia can watch the 2023 Australian Open for FREE on Channel 9 and 9Gem (opens in new tab). Korda vs Khachanov will start no earlier than 2pm AEDT on Tuesday (that's 10pm ET on Monday). That means viewers can also fire up a free Korda vs Khachanov live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Korda vs Khachanov on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, as it's live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. Subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day FREE trial.

Watch a Korda vs Khachanov live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Korda vs Khachanov.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem: geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Korda vs Khachanov live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've tested all the major VPNs and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN to watch Korda vs Khachanov

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now (opens in new tab) for Aussie citizens abroad.

How to watch Korda vs Khachanov: live stream tennis in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in the US can watch Korda vs Khachanov on ESPN Plus and ESPN 2, with the match set to start no earlier than 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Monday evening. The 2023 Australian Open is being shown across ESPN's suite of TV channels and its ESPN Plus streaming service. Stream Korda vs Khachanov live without cable If you don't have ESPN on cable, you'll need a streaming service that includes it, and ESPN Plus is the cheapest and most obvious place to start. ESPN Plus costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. For the ultimate value, you can get a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which adds loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content to the mix. Another good option is Sling TV. Its Orange package offers ESPN 1, 2 and 3, plus plenty more top premium channels. It costs $40 a month but you can get your first month for half-price (opens in new tab). A costlier but even more thorough cable alternative is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and more than 100 more channels. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). And remember, use a VPN to access your domestic streaming services when outside your home country - we rate ExpressVPN as the best overall (opens in new tab).

How to watch Korda vs Khachanov: live stream Australian Open 2023 tennis in the UK

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in the UK can watch the 2023 Australian Open on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery Plus, but be warned that Korda vs Khachanov is set to start no earlier than 3am GMT in the very small hours of Tuesday morning. Discovery+ subscriptions costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and allows you to tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Korda vs Khachanov: live stream Australian Open tennis in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch Australian Open 2023 on TSN, with Korda vs Khachanov set to start no earlier than 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Monday. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Korda vs Khachanov live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Korda vs Khachanov: live stream tennis in New Zealand