Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings live stream: how to watch the IPL playoff match free online today

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings live stream

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings is FREE to watch on Jio Cinema in India. It's DAZN and Sky Sports in the UK, Kayo in Australia, and Willow in the US. Use a VPN to watch your local Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings live stream from anywhere. Read on for a preview of todays IPL playoff.

Titans vs Super Kings preview

The top two teams in this season's Indian Premier League go head-to-head in the first of the playoffs today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (the iconic Chennai venue better known as the Chepauk).

Qualifier 1 will see defending IPL champions the Gujarat Titans face the Chennai Super Kings in what promises to be a blockbuster clash between two very different sides.

Chennai have the home advantage and and a pitch that will no doubt favour their bowlers. The Men in Yellow's attempt to reach a record-equalling fifth IPL final could be helped by the weather, too, with Accuweather predicting a 'sunny' day in Chennai, topping out at 36 degrees celcius.

Gujarat Titans secured the top spot on the IPL 2023 points table with a tally of 20 points and are the team to beat. Captain and all-rounder Hardik Pandya is credited with bringing out the best in batter Vijay Shanker, currently enjoying his best year in the IPL, and bowler Mohit Sharma.

The stage is set for an enthralling Qualifier 1 today at 3pm BST. Here's how to watch Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings live stream free online.

How to watch GT vs CSK: live stream IPL online in India for FREE

While linear TV broadcast rights remain with Star Sport, JioCinema now have the rights for live streaming of the tournament, and will be showing every match of IPL 2023 for FREE and in 4K. You'll need the JioCinema app an Indian phone number in order to sign up. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, while the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home IPL coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch IPL cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for major cricket loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's India, the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream IPL cricket from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to live stream Titans vs Super Kings for FREE in Australia

Cricket fans Down Under can watch the 2023 IPL playoffs on Fox Sports and via Foxtel. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It offer no-lock-in contracts from $25 a month and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! Outside Australia right now? You can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, make sure you subscribe to the best VPN available.

How to watch Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings in the UK

You can watch every game of the 2023 IPL season via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Streaming service DAZN will also be showing all 74 Indian Premier League match in 2023. You can watch DAZN on myriad devices, including smartphones, tablets, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire devices, Android TV, Roku, select Smart TVs, Xbox, PlayStation and through your Sky box. DAZN's monthly plan is currently priced at £19.99, with the flexibility to cancel anytime (with 30 days' notice). Commit to a full year and you'll pay a discounted £9.99 a month or a flat £99.99 upfront. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch GT vs CSK: live stream cricket in the US (and Canada)

For a nation that traditionally isn't interested in cricket, fans in the US have several options to live stream the 2023 IPL. It's being shown by dedicated live cricket channel Willow TV (in Canada too!), which is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $5 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website. US cricket fans can also watch the 2023 IPL games on South Asian streaming servicer Yupp TV ($10 a month).

How to watch Titans vs Super Kings: live stream Qualifier 1 in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch the 2023 IPL in New Zealand including Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and Final. Sky Sport subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

Can I watch an IPL playoffs live stream in Pakistan?

Relations between Pakistan and India continue to be fractious to say the least, and one of the results is that the IPL is once again not being broadcast in Pakistan. Very disappointing news for the cricket-mad nation.

Your best bet, therefore, may be to use one of the best streaming VPNs to tap into coverage from a different country, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.

What are the 2023 IPL teams? Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sidhu, Kyle Jamieson (injured, replaced by Sisanda Magala), Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Verma Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant (C), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma Kolkata Knight Riders

Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Mohit Rathee Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow (injured, replaced by Matt Short), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, M Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Will Jacks (injured, replaced by Michael Bracewell), Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, R Sonu Yadav Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Anmolpreet Singh, Akeal Hosein

Where will the 2023 IPL Final be held? The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the opening ceremony and the 2023 IPL Final, which has been scheduled for May 28.