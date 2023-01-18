Watch Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis: live stream Australian Open tennis from anywhere

Watch Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis live stream

Watch Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis live stream: preview

Five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray faces reigning doubles champion Thanasi Kokkinakis in the pick of Thursday's matches. On Tuesday, Murray, the world No.66, finally landed the statement victory he's been yearning for for almost six years, but home hero Kokkinakis is almost 10 years his junior, and a powerful presence on court. Read on to find out how to watch a Murray vs Kokkinakis live stream from anywhere – and ways to watch Australian Open tennis absolutely FREE.

The 35-year-old Scotsman stunned huge-serving No.13 seed Matteo Berrettini in the opening round. It was his first victory over a top 20 opponent at a slam since 2017, and Murray himself has admitted that the drought was playing on his mind. However, the victory may have come at a price. Five sets, four hours and 49 minutes in the gruelling Melbourne heat will take it out of anyone, let alone a veteran with a metal hip.

That said, Kokkinakis only played his first match of the tournament on Wednesday. The 26-year-old cruised past Fabio Fognini in an hour and 45 minutes, slamming home 14 aces with his formidable first serve. He's never made it past the second round of the Aussie Open in seven previous attempts, and in their only previous encounter Murray romped to a straight-sets victory. That, however, was eight years ago, and it's safe to say the gap has closed significantly.

They're good friends off the court, having supported each other through their respective injury woes, but that goes out of the window once they step out onto Margaret Court Arena. Follow our guide as we explain how you can watch a Murray vs Kokkinakis live stream at the 2023 Australian Open from wherever you are.

Tennis fans in Australia can watch the 2023 Australian Open for FREE on Channel 9 and 9Gem. Murray vs Kokkinakis will follow the match between Claire Liu and Belinda Bencic, which is set to begin at 7pm AEDT (3am ET) on Thursday.

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Murray vs Kokkinakis.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem: geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Tennis fans in the US can watch Murray vs Kokkinakis on ESPN Plus, but be warned that the match will start after Belinda Bencic's clash with Claire Liu, which is set to begin at 3am ET / 12am PT in the very early hours of Thursday morning. The 2023 Australian Open is being shown across ESPN's suite of TV channels and its ESPN Plus streaming service.

Tennis fans in the UK can watch the 2023 Australian Open on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery Plus, with Murray vs Kokkinakis set to start after the match between Claire Liu and Belinda Bencic, which will begin at 8am GMT on Thursday morning.

In Canada, you can watch Australian Open 2023 on TSN, but be warned that Murray vs Kokkinakis will start after Claire Lius's match against Belinda Bencic, which will begin at around 3am ET / 12am PT on Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

