Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland live stream: how to watch 2022 UEFA Nations League online

Ukraine and Ireland travel to the neutral setting of Łódź in Poland for this potentially crucial Nations League League B Group 1 clash. The Irish will be in confident mood having claimed a much-needed 3-0 win over Scotland in Dublin on Saturday. Read on to find out how to get a Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland live stream and watch the 2022 Nations League online and on TV, no matter where you are in the world.

Goals from Preston midfielder Alan Browne, Spurs forward Troy Parrott and a spectacular effort from Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi sealed what was Ireland's first ever win in this tournament to move them second in the group.

Table toppers Ukraine meanwhile put their heartache of missing out on qualifying for the World Cup further behind them with a 3-0 hammering of Armenia via second-half goals from Ruslan Malinovskyi, Oleksandr Karavayev and Everton left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko

In the previous six head-to-head meetings between these two sides, Ukraine have won three games, lost one and drawn two, with the reverse fixture of this game in Dublin ending in a 0-1 defeat for the Irish last week. Follow our guide to get a Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland live stream and watch the 2022 Nations League online from anywhere.

More sport: see how to get a Premiership rugby live stream

How to watch Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland: live stream FREE in Ireland

How to watch Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Ukraine vs Republic of Irelands live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland from anywhere

How to watch Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland: live stream soccer FREE in the US without cable

Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland live stream: how to watch Nations League in the UK

(opens in new tab) Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday evening, and it's being shown on Premier Sports in the UK. Coverage starts at 7pm BST on Premier Sports 2. Premier Sports has the rights to the lion's share of Nations League fixtures in the UK. It's available on TV from £9.99 per month through Sky (opens in new tab) and from £12.99 per month through Virgin Media (opens in new tab). The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £9.99 for the full suite of the network's channels, including Premier Sports 1 and 2, Free Sports, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation. If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland: how to watch Nations League soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland on streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150 (opens in new tab), which also gets you live coverage of plenty more Nations League soccer action, huge boxing events, snooker, the NFL, and much more. It's a slick service with a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland: live stream Nations League game in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Nations League fixture live Down Under, which makes it the place to watch Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland in Australia. The game kicks off at 4.45am AEST on Wednesday morning, so maybe line up a coffee or two if you're intending to watch the full 90 minutes. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland in New Zealand