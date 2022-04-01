Tour of Flanders live stream 2022: how to watch UCI cycling online from anywhere

The men’s and women’s peloton hit the Belgian Bergs on Sunday for the first major peak of the one-day 2022 Spring Classics. The 2022 Tour of Flanders Grand Tour champion Tadej Pogačar will make his professional debut on the cobbles. The Slovenian sensation is set to do battle with Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel and defending champion Kasper Asgreen in what is the 106th edition of the men's race. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Tour of Flanders live stream online and on TV, and watch the UCI cycling online wherever you are.

Tour of Flanders live stream 2022 Date: Sunday, April 3 Men's race start time: 10am CET / 9am BST / 4am ET / 1am PT / 6pm AEST Women's race start time: 1.25pm CET / 12.25pm BST / 7.25am ET / 4.25am PT / 9.25pm AEDT Free live stream: Sporza (Belgium)|SBS (AUS) Watch anywhere: try No. 1 overall VPN 100% risk-free Live stream: Eurosport Player (UK) | FloBikes (US and Canada)

Last year Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) pulled off a shock victory by holding off the challenge of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in the race's climatic sprint in Oudenaarde but he'll have a lot more to contend with this time around.

Defending women's race winner, Annemiek van Vleuten, will have to see off a tough field to hang onto her crown too. Fellow past Flanders champs Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Team SD Worx), Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ), Marianne Vos and Coryn Labecki (both Jumbo-Visma), Elisa Longo Borghini and Ellen van Dijk (both Trek-Segafredo) will all be lining up.

Don't miss a moment of the action today - follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Tour of Flanders live stream and enjoy the UCI World Tour cycling wherever you are.

Can't miss sport: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch a FREE Tour of Flanders live stream online

Belgium's Sporza and Australia's Viceland channel on the SBS On Demand streaming service will both be showing a 2022 Tour of Flanders free live stream.

Residents of Belgium and Australia currently outside from their country will need to use a VPN to access the Tour of Flanders free live stream on SBS and Sporza from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you change your mind.

How to watch Tour of Flanders 2022 from outside your country

If you're desperate to watch the Ronde van Vlaanderen but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Tour of Flanders live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

2022 Tour of Flanders live stream: how to watch online in the UK

For UK residents, Eurosport Player has you covered for live Tour of Flanders coverage. The streaming service is affordable, at just £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year, and it's compatible with a wide array of devices and platforms. Another option is the GCN+ Race Pass, which also costs £39.99 for a year, but the caveat is that it's mobile-only. The network's live coverage starts at 8.30am BST on Sunday morning. And remember, to watch your home coverage from abroad, you can always use a VPN, log back in to a server in your country and watch as if you were there.

How to watch the Tour of Flanders 2022: live stream cycling in Australia for FREE

Aussie cycling fans are a lucky bunch, as there's free Tour of Flanders coverage available Down Under thanks to SBS and its Viceland channel. That means you can live stream all of the action through the SBS On Demand service if you're not in front of a TV. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs. If you've already got a subscription, you can also tune in via GCN+, which costs $12.99 per month or $64.99 for a year. Coverage starts on the channel at 8.30pm AEDT so be prepared to lose a bit of sleep if you're hoping to watch the closing stages of both races. Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS broadcast - just grab a VPN and you can watch the race as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

How to watch Tour of Flanders 2022: US cycling live stream details

Cycling fans in the US can watch the Tour of Flanders live on FloBikes, with coverage starting at 4am ET / 1am PT in the early hours of Sunday morning. A FloBikes subscription costs $150 per year, which works out at $12.50 per month. And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch the 2022 Tour of Flanders: live stream cycling in Canada