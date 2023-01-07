Titans vs Jaguars live stream: how to watch NFL online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Titans vs Jaguars live stream Kick-off: Saturday, January 7, 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT / 1.15am GMT TV channel: ESPN / ABC Live stream: ESPN+ (US) | DAZN (CAN)| Sky (UK) | Kayo Sports (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Titans vs Jaguars live stream: game preview

For the first time in five years, the Jags can smell playoff football. A win or a tie will see them go through to the postseason as AFC South champions, and if they lose they may still be able to snatch a wildcard spot. On the other hand, only a victory will do for the Titans, who have lost six in a row and are relying on Josh Dobbs, a quarterback who's made seven previous NFL appearances over six years. Read on as we explain how to watch a Titans vs Jaguars live stream online from anywhere.

This looks like a mismatch in almost every department. The Jaguars are on a four-game winning streak, which began with an emphatic 36–22 victory over the Titans – who still had Ryan Tannehill at center – a month ago, and Doug Pederson has turned them into a force to be reckoned with.

However, the Titans have been able to take advantage of three more rest days than the Jaguars, and let's not forget that Mike Vrabel chose to give many of his big stars a chance to put their feet up last week too. One of those was Derrick Henry, who's set to return from a minor hip injury in what may well prove to be his last ever appearance for Tennessee.

Strange things can happen when the stakes are this high, but for weeks now this has felt like Trevor Lawrence's breakout campaign. It's time for the former No.1 overall pick to have his moment, and he could barely have hoped for a more perfect platform: at home, and against a rival franchise with a dodgy pass defense. Follow our guide on how to watch a Titans vs Jaguars live stream wherever you are.

Sling TV is an affordable way to watch most of this season's nationally televised NFL games, as its Orange package includes ESPN 1, 2 and 3. It costs $40 a month. An extra $15 a month adds local Fox and NBC channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network.

Titans vs Jaguars live stream: how to watch NFL in the US without cable

Fans can watch the Titans vs Jaguars game on ESPN and ABC in the US, with kick-off set for 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT on Saturday evening. If you're already have either of those channels on cable, you'll also be able to live stream Titans vs Jaguars directly on the ESPN and ABC websites. How to watch Titans vs Jaguars without cable FuboTV includes ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC, NFL Network, Fox, CBS and NBC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. A cheaper alternative is Sling TV. Its Orange plan provides access to ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, and normally costs $40 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price. An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle will get you NFL Network and local NBC and Fox channels in most major markets. Another option is ESPN Plus, which costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. For the ultimate value, you can get a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which adds loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content to the mix. If you subscribe to Sling TV, fuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below.

How to watch Titans vs Jaguars from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Titans vs Jaguars from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch Titans vs Jaguars: live stream NFL in Canada

The Titans vs Jaguars kicks off at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT on Saturday, and is being shown on DAZN, which is live streaming every single NFL game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The Titans vs Jaguars is also being televised by both TSN and CTV. If you don't have cable, you can live stream Titans vs Jaguars on TSN Direct, with a subscription costing CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 per year. CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only sub.

Titans vs Jaguars live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

The Titans vs Jaguars game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, but be warned that kick-off is set for 1.15am GMT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. The network shows up to six NFL games live each week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, as well as the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Hardcore NFL fans may instead want to look at the NFL Game Pass, which costs £34.99 for the rest of the season and shows every single game live. Not in the UK, but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream the NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Jaguars vs Titans FREE: live stream NFL in Australia