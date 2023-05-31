State of Origin Game 1 live stream: how to watch NSW vs Queensland from anywhere

State of Origin is back for 2023, and Game 1 is set to kick off on Wednesday, May 31 at 8.05pm AEST. The series opener gets underway on neutral turf in Adelaide, and while there’s been lots of talk about team selection, it’s really anyone’s game. Here’s our guide for where to watch a State of Origin live stream from wherever you are.

NSW vs Qld live stream Date: Wednesday, May 31 Kick-off: 8.05pm AEST / 11.05am BST / 6.05am ET / 3.05am PT / 7.35pm ACST (local time) Venue: Adelaide Oval, Australia Free stream: 9Now (Aus) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The NSW Blues are entering Game 1 with a stacked roster, though they’ll be missing one of their star players in the opening match. Latrell Mitchell has been ruled out of State of Origin Game 1 due to a calf injury, the shock announcement made just two days out from the series opener. He’ll be replaced by Stephen Crichton for the Adelaide game.

Reports have also emerged that NSW’s Nathan Cleary is contending with an infection to his wisdom tooth, casting some doubt over whether he’d play Origin 1. However, Blues coach Brad Fittler put the rumors to bed while addressing the media from Adelaide. “There’s no problem, he’ll play, there was never a problem that he wasn’t going to play,” he said.

The Queensland side has not been plagued by similar injury concerns, though arguably their best player, Cameron Munster, is recovering from a minor rib injury. Munster is still set to play tonight, and knows he’ll be a target for the Blues. “They will be out there to get me. Bring it on,” he said.

Ready to watch State of Origin Game 1? Here’s how to watch NSW vs Queensland live no matter where you are.

Watch a State of Origin live stream for FREE

Channel 9 has the broadcast rights to the State of Origin in Australia, and all three games will be shown live and free on Channel 9. You can watch Game 1 tonight, Wednesday, May 31 from 8.05pm AEST. You can also live stream the State of Origin from Channel 9’s streaming platform, 9Now completely free. You only need a 9Now account to start watching. Away from Australia?

Use a VPN to watch NSW vs QLD free from abroad. The State of Origin will also be aired on a delayed broadcast on Fox Sports and streaming service Kayo after the game has finished. You can get a Kayo subscription from AU$25 a month.

How to watch State of Origin from anywhere

If you’re an Aussie that’s keen to catch Channel 9’s free coverage of the State of Origin, but you’re currently overseas, you’ll find that your access has been geo-blocked. That’s when broadcasters or streaming services prevent you from watching your usual content while you’re travelling abroad.

If you fall into this camp, you could try using one of the best VPN services to set the IP address of your laptop, phone or streaming device back to one in Australia and watch as if you were in the country.

Use a VPN to stream the State of Origin from anywhere:

Using a VPN isn’t complicated; simply:

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in Australia in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster’s stream – head to 9Now and start watching the State of Origin as if you were back at home.

How to watch State of Origin: live stream in New Zealand

In New Zealand, live coverage of State of Origin comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using New Zealand’s Sky Go service, or live stream it using the Sky Sport Now streaming service. A Sky Sport Now pass costs NZ$19.99 per week or NZ$39.99 per month. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch State of Origin: live stream in the UK

In the UK, State of Origin rugby games are being shown on Sky TV. That means that rugby league fans will want to look at Sky Sports to watch the games. Sky subscribers get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now Sports Membership, which includes all 11 channels but on a more flexible basis. Outside the UK? To access your preferred streaming service from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed below.

Watch the State of Origin series in the rest of the world

If you live outside of Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands or anywhere else where the TV rights have not been picked up, you can still watch the State of Origin online with the Watch NRL streaming service.

Watch NRL requires a subscription and has three different plans to choose from:

Weekly: US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$20

Monthly: US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39

Annual: US$165 / £130 / €155 / AU$199.