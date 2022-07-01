South Africa vs Wales live stream: how to watch Summer International rugby online from anywhere

Three months on from the most embarrassing defeat of the Wayne Pivac era, Wales face the most daunting challenge in rugby - a three-Test series against the world champions and current No.1-ranked side. The Springboks have won all 10 of their previous meetings with Wales on home soil, including the 96-13 battering that remains Wales' heaviest ever defeat. With this first test set to be played at altitude, Pivac may be fearing the worst. Read on as our guide explains how to get a South Africa vs Wales live stream and watch the Summer International rugby match online from anywhere.

South Africa vs Wales live stream Date: Saturday, July 2 Kick-off time: 5.05pm SAST / 4.05pm BST / 11.05am ET / 1.05am AEST / 3.05am NZST Venue: Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria Live stream: SuperSport (SA) | Sky Sports (opens in new tab) (UK) | FloRugby (US) | Stan Sport (AU) | Sky Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

The last we saw of Wales, they'd fallen flat on their faces with a scarcely believable 22-21 defeat to Italy, who hadn't won a Six Nations match in their previous 40 attempts. Having to follow that with a triple-header against South Africa is almost cruel, but if they're to stand any chance of being contenders at the next World Cup, some brutal honesty may be required.

George Ford is back in the side after a year out with a serious injury, as is Dan Lydiate, while Tommy Reffell has been rewarded for an outstanding season with Leicester with his Wales debut. Alun Wyn Jones is on the bench, so the captain's armband goes to Dan Biggar.

Jacques Nienaber has left Handre Pollard and Willie le Roux out of his lineup, with Elton Jantjies and Damian Willemse starting at fly-half and full-back instead. As ever, the Boks will be looking to dominate from set-pieces, and in their first home game in front of a full house since they won the World Cup nearly three years ago, only a win will do. Follow our guide as we explain how to get a South Africa vs Wales live stream wherever you are.

How to watch South Africa vs Wales: live stream rugby in the UK

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans based in the UK can watch South Africa vs Wales on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 4.05pm BST on Saturday afternoon. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch South Africa vs Wales on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV).

Watch a South Africa vs Wales live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a South Africa vs Wales live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch a South Africa vs Wales live stream from anywhere

How to watch Springboks vs Wales: live stream rugby in South Africa

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans looking to watch Springboks vs Wales in South Africa can catch the action on SuperSport Grandstand, with kick-off set for 5.05pm SAST on Saturday afternoon. And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch rugby in the US: live stream South Africa vs Wales

(opens in new tab) Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights for the South Africa vs Wales game in the US, with kick-off set for 11.05am ET / 8.05am PT on Saturday morning. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 that you can sign up to on the website. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch South Africa vs Wales: live stream rugby in Australia

(opens in new tab) Rugger fans can watch South Africa vs Wales on Stan Sport in Australia, with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). Better still, you can live stream South Africa vs Wales for free if you're a new customer, thanks to the 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. The only catch is that kick-off is set for 1.05am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use a quality VPN (opens in new tab) to tap into its coverage from wherever you are.

How to watch South Africa vs Wales: live stream rugby in New Zealand