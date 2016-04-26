How to get revising with the free Study Planner app

They say your school and college days are the best of your life, but that's no comfort when you're floundering in the middle of a difficult assignment or struggling to remember where you're supposed to be at any given moment. However, if you get revising with the Study Planner app, it could really help.

Study Planner won't improve your social life or actually do your essays for you, but it will at least help you remain organised and able to plan out your working week.

Input your timetable into the app for a quick and easy way to see when and where you need to be, plus what lessons to prepare for and what exams to get revising for. Study Planner can also be used to manage homework and allow you to organise your upcoming exam revision too.

Install the app on your laptop, tablet or Windows Phone and follow our tutorial.