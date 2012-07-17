The best photographers of all time? Surely there can be no definitive list! We're not afraid of courting controversy here at Digital Camera World. OK, maybe we are a little bit, which is why we thought it was time to be bold for once! Over the years we've interviewed a number of famous photographers and been inspired by each of them, but one thing we often hear from readers, social media followers and others is… "who are the best photographers of all time?"

It's a good question! We put on our thinking caps and took a stab it.

Following lots of coffee and some heated tuts, we agreed on a list of the 55 best photographers of all time.

In the history of the world. Ever. Definitely.

Is this list definitive? Of course it is! But we'd also like to hear from you too. If we've missed someone or you question our choices, let us know in the comments. Or on our Facebook wall. Or anywhere else we hang about.

So without further ado…

The 55 Best Photographers of All Time: 55 through 51

55 Art Wolfe (born 1951)

Popular nature photographer and television presenter whose vividly-coloured images of wildlife, landscapes and indigenous cultures celebrate the beauty and diversity of the natural world.

54 Garry Winogrand (1928-1984)

One of the great street photographers of the 1960s and 70s, Winogrand's pictures of everyday urban life are complex, sometimes humorous and often profound.

53 Edward Weston (1886-1958)

One of the most influential American photographers of the 20th century, Weston shot meticulously detailed large-format pictures of landscape, nude and still-life subjects.

52 Mario Testino (born 1954)

One of the world's most famous photographers in the world, Testino is particularly celebrated for his glamorous and flattering fashion photography of women and his advertising campaigns for Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana.

51 Alfred Stieglitz (1864 -1946)

Groundbreaking photographer, tireless promoter of others' work and a hugely important figure in the development and acceptance of photography as a serious art form.

