Nottingham Forest vs Man United live stream: how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final first leg online

Nottingham Forest vs Man United live stream

You can watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Sky TV or Now in the UK. Fans in the States can watch on ESPN Plus. Full details on how to watch a Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live from anywhere are just below.

Nottingham Forest vs Man United live stream: match preview

Erik ten Hag continues his pursuit of Manchester United's first trophy in six years as his side travel to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest in this Carabao Cup semi-final, first-leg tie.

United will be looking for an EFL Cup boost having endured an agonising late defeat to Arsenal in their Premier League clash on Sunday. That loss brought to an end an unbeaten run of 10 games in all competitions and ten Hag will be keen to get his side back to winning ways as the Red Devils look to end their longest trophy drought in 40 years.

Forest have shown plenty signs of improvement in recent weeks, with their home form in particular helping to steer them towards mid table after a shaky initial start to the season.

Having taken down both Spurs and Wolves on their way to the last four, tonight's match marks the hosts biggest game of the season, but they'll be without steady on loan stopper Dean Henderson who is ineligible to play against his parent club.

United won the league meeting between these two sides at Old Trafford 3-0 last month, with goals from Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Fred.

Related: how to watch an EPL live stream

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Man United live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) ESPN has the rights to the Carabao Cup in the US, and will be showing every remaining match of this year's competition live on its ESPN Plus streaming service, including this semi-final, first-leg clash. ESPN+ is only $9.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance - that costs $99.99 for 12 months. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue, featuring content from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - for all that content, you only pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle. Nottingham Forest vs Man United kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT Stateside.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Man United live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This will help you defeat the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Nottingham Forest vs Man United live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue and they're easy to set up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Nottingham Forest vs Man United from anywhere.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch a Nottingham Forest vs Man United live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) This semi-final, first-leg clash at the City Ground is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) in the UK, via the network's Main Event and Football channels. Coverage starts at 7pm BST, ahead of an 8pm kick-off. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream Premier League games on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest vs Man United in Australia

(opens in new tab) beIN Sports has the rights to show every Carabao Cup game in Australia, with Nottingham Forest vs Man United set to kick-off at 7am AEDT early on Thursday morning. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab). As well as the Carabao Cup, beIN Sport has the rights to Lige 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL football. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Man United live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) DAZN is the place to watch Nottingham Forest vs Man United, along with every remaining game from this season's Carabao Cup. Kick-off is set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday. DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab), which is a bargain seeing as it's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of the NFL, and Champions League and Europa League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Man United live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Nottingham Forest vs Man United on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand. Kick-off is at 9am NZST on Thursday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. The match is also live on beIN Sports. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup.

Can you watch Nottingham Forest vs Man United in India?

There's no current home for Carabao Cup football in India. If you're abroad in India, and trying to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United on your usual coverage, you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to tap into a non-local stream of the match.