Napoli vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Champions League online

Having experienced the agony of falling at the final hurdle last season, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will hoping to go one step further as they begin their Champions League campaign on Wednesday away to Napoli. The Reds have made a stuttering start in the Premier League this term, with many pundits blaming a hangover from their defeat to Real Madrid in last season's final of this competition. Could a win away be the tonic? Follow our guide on how to watch a Napoli vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere today.

Liverpool now face a stern test against a Napoli side that currently sits top of Serie A having taken 11 points from a possible 15 so far. Luciano Spalletti's team come into this clash off the back of a 1-2 away win at Lazio, thanks to goals from Kim Min-Jae and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, while Liverpool had to settle for a draw in Saturday's Merseyside derby against local rivals Everton.

Both clubs will be keen to get a positive result in their first match of what looks like being a tricky Group A, with Dutch giants Ajax and Scotland's Rangers making up the quartet.

Read on for all the information on how to watch a Napoli vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere in the world.

See every game: how to watch a Champions League live stream

Watch Napoli vs Liverpool: live stream Champions League soccer for free without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Napoli vs Liverpool on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT early on Wednesday afternoon. CBS is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 UCL season. Paramount Plus live streams the vast majority of games, while some fixtures are shown on CBS. A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab) for new customers, meaning you can live stream PSG vs Juventus and at least a few more games for nothing. You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app, which is available on most smart devices. Outside of the US? If you're unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Napoli vs Liverpool from outside your country

We've set out below all the ways you can watch tonight's Champions League action in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to watch tonight's match like you normally would at home.

That's because of the pesky digital restriction known as geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services from being accessed beyond the region that they're based in.

Help is at hand however if you run into this issue with the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.

Use a VPN for a Napoli vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services through their paces and ExpressVPN currently comes out on top as our recommended provider. It works with huge list of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a generous set of security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming. But perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) BT Sport (opens in new tab) has exclusive rights to show every 2022/23 Champions League match either on TV or online in the UK, including tonight's Napoli vs Liverpool game. It's being shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off. If you don't want to be locked into a lengthy contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass priced at £25 per month (opens in new tab). It lets you watch all of the network's live and on-demand action via the BT Sport app or via the web player. The Monthly Pass renews automatically every four weeks, but you can cancel it whenever you want. You can login on two devices at once, as well as giving you access to BT Sport Ultimate's content in 4K and UHD. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN (opens in new tab) as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

Napoli vs Liverpool: live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, soccer fans can watch Napoli vs Liverpool streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab). Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday. DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single UCL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis, not to mention it's also the place to watch every single NFL game this season. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). If you find yourself outside of Canada and want to watch the Champions League using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN (opens in new tab) is all you need to tune in just like you would home.

Napoli vs Liverpool: live stream the Champions League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Stan Sport is showing every single Champions League match ad-free, with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). Better still, you can watch Napoli vs Liverpool for free if you're a new customer, thanks to the 7-day FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as plenty more sports events throughout the year. Kick off for Napoli vs Liverpool in Australia is 5am AEST on Thursday morning. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use a quality VPN (opens in new tab) to tap into its coverage from wherever you are.

How to watch Napoli vs Liverpool in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch Napoli vs Liverpool on Spark Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 7am NZST bright and early on Thursday morning. Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can try before you buy, and once that expires, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes every UCL game, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, Europa League football, the European Rugby Champions Cup, F1, MotoGP, NFL and WTA tennis. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to live stream Napoli vs Liverpool and watch the Champions League in India tonight