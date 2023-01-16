Napoli vs Cremonese live stream: watch Coppa Italia online from anywhere

League leaders Napoli welcome struggling Cremonese to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for Tuesday's Coppa Italia round-of-16 clash. Napoli haven't won the cup since 2014 but will have their eyes on an historic double. Can Cremonese throw a spanner in the works? The match is free-to-air on Italy's Canale 5. Here's how to watch a Napoli vs Cremonese free live stream from anywhere.

Napoli vs Cremonese live stream Date: Tuesday, 17 January Kick-off time: 9pm CET (local) / 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 7am AEDT / 9am NZDT Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples FREE live stream: watch Canale 5 (Italy) (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Since losing their first domestic game of the season against Inter two weeks ago, Napoli have been on a mission to prove it was a one-off. Sampdoria were despatched four days later, but Luciano's Spaletti's side saved their best for Juventus, who were thrashed 5-1 in Naples last Friday night – a result that was all the more impressive considering their opponents hadn't even conceded a Serie A goal since losing away to AC Milan at the start of October. Can Gli Azzurri follow it up with another big home win here?

Cremonese find themselves rooted to the bottom of the Serie A table and well adrift of safety at the halfway stage. The Lombardy-based side are yet to win a league game this season. Their only victories have come in the Coppa Italia, defeating Serie B's Ternana and Modena in the previous two rounds, with extra time needed to eliminate the latter. La Cremo come into this game on a run of four straight defeats, most recently losing 3-2 at home to mid-table Monza. Can they turn things around and pull off a huge shock in Naples?

The winner plays Roma in the quarterfinal. Read on as we explain how to watch a Napoli vs Cremonese live stream for the Coppa Italia round of 16.

Free Napoli vs Cremonese live stream

Italian national broadcaster Canale 5 has the rights to the Coppa Italia and will be airing the Napoli vs Cremonese match 100% free.

If you're an Italian away from home today, you'll need to sign-up to a VPN to watch the Napoli vs Cremonese free live stream from abroad (opens in new tab). Full details just below. If you're watching from Italy, there's no need for the VPN, just head over to Canale 5.

Once signed-up you can watch on either linear TV or online here (opens in new tab), as well as a host of other sport and streamed entertainment. Coverage starts at 8.30pm CET ahead of a 9pm kick-off local time.

How to watch Napoli vs Cremonese from outside your country

If you're abroad and can't bear to miss out on watching your usual coverage of Napoli vs Cremonese live from your home country, you should bear in mind that many of the services and websites you normally use to watch Italian football are geo-blocked.

But don't sweat it. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into Napoli vs Cremonese as you normally would, no matter where you are in the world - it's really easy and perhaps most importantly, ultra-affordable.

Use a VPN to watch Napoli vs Cremonese live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Napoli vs Cremonese: live stream soccer in the US with or without cable

Napoli vs Cremonese live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch Napoli vs Cremonese with a subscription to FuboTV, which has the rights to Coppa Italia soccer, as well as Serie A, Ligue 1 and plenty more competitions. FuboTV costs CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent less than CA$17 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 yearly plan. It's also got a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. Napoli vs Cremonese kicks off at kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Napoli vs Cremonese live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia in the UK

(opens in new tab) Napoli vs Cremonese kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday evening, and it's being shown on Viaplay (opens in new tab) in the UK. Viaplay has exclusive rights to several European competitions, including La Liga, Coppa Italia and DFB Pokal. It's available on TV from £11.99 per month through Sky (opens in new tab) and Virgin Media (opens in new tab). The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £14.99 for the full works including Viaplay Sports 1 and 2, plus LaLiga TV; or £11.99 per month if you pay for a full year upfront. If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

Can I watch Coppa Italia in Australia?

It's bad news for Italian soccer fans Down Under, as there isn't a confirmed broadcaster for this Coppa Italia tie in Australia. The alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above. This allows residents of other countries where the match is being shown to tune back in to their usual coverage, even if they're abroad in Oz right now. Prepare for an early rise though, with Napoli vs Cremonese set to kick-off at 7am AEDT on Wednesday morning.

Can I watch Napoli vs Cremonese in New Zealand?