Mexico vs Poland live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Mexico take on Poland on Tuesday as Robert Lewandowski looks to banish bad memories of a goalless group stage in 2018. Both sides have been in indifferent form in the build-up to the competition but will be targeting a win here in the hope of finishing second behind group favourites Argentina. Here's how to watch a Mexico vs Poland live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Mexico vs Poland live stream Date: 22 November 2022 Venue: Stadium 974, Ras Abu Aboud FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Mexico come into this year's tournament in less than impressive form. Tata Martino's side have won just three of the eight games they've played in 2022, losing to Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay, and drawing with Ecuador and Guatemala, which has led to some calls for the former Barcelona boss to lose his job. El Tri have reached the knockouts in the last seven World Cups in a row, but they'll need to buck their ideas up if they're to make that eight, given their Group C companions.

Poland finished behind England in their qualifying group, but a bye against Russia and a 2-0 win over Sweden meant they sealed their place in Group C through the playoffs. Their Nations League form this year hasn't been great either, particularly the 6-1 defeat to Belgium, but when you've got Robert Lewandowski up top you've always got a chance of scoring goals and winning games. The 34-year-old has 18 for Barcelona this season and 63 in total for his country. Only a fool would bet against him adding more in Qatar.

Follow our guide on how to watch a Mexico vs Poland live stream wherever you are - starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Mexico vs Poland live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

Watch a Mexico vs Poland live stream from any country

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your apparent location and World 2022 live streams from any country and streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

Watch any World Cup 2022 live stream:

(opens in new tab) Use ExpressVPN for World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs. Get 3 months FREE when you sign up to ExpressVPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Mexico vs Poland: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts. If you have those cable channels already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. Kick-off is at 11am ET. Mexico vs Poland live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Mexico vs Poland live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Mexico vs Poland live stream. Kick-off is at 11am ET. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Mexico vs Poland live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch a Mexico vs Poland live stream, and every World Cup 2022 game, on SBS which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab) as well as SBS Viceland. Mexico vs Poland kicks off at 3am AEDT on Wednesday 23 November. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Mexico vs Poland live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Mexico vs Poland live stream. Kick-off is at 5am NZDT on Wednesday 23 November. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch Mexico vs Poland for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The Mexico vs Poland live stream kicks off at 9:30pm IST. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Mexico vs Poland team news

Raúl Jiménez has only made three starts for Wolves in the Premier League this season and is yet to score for his club, but Tata Martino has still named the striker in his squad for Qatar. The 31-year-old has struggled for fitness and form ever since recovering from a fractured skull last year.

Goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski was included in Poland's squad but broke his ankle in Spezia's last Serie A game on 13 November, while full-back Robert Gumny returned from a groin injury at the start of the month and will be available for selection.

World Cup 2022 Group C table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group C standings Row 0 - Cell 0 P W D L Pts Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 Poland 0 0 0 0 0

World Cup 2022 Group C fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for EST. Add 11 hours for AEDT)

GROUP C FIXTURES

Tuesday, November 22

10am - Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

4pm - Mexico vs Poland

Saturday, November 26

1pm - Poland vs Saudi Arabia

7pm - Argentina vs Mexico

Wednesday, November 30

7pm - Poland vs Argentina

7pm - Saudi Arabia vs Mexico