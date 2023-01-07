Masters snooker live stream 2023: how to watch every frame

The 2023 Masters snooker gets underway this Sunday, 8th January, when defending champion Neil Robertson takes on Shaun Murphy in what should be a thrilling opener. The second Triple Crown event of the snooker season is free to watch in the UK on BBC iPlayer. Read on as we explain how to get a Masters snooker live stream online from anywhere.

The Masters is a unique non-ranking snooker tournament which started in 1975. The format is simple: the top 16 highest-ranked players in the world battle it out for the Paul Hunter trophy over the course of seven days. This year’s event, officially titled the 2023 Cazoo Masters, takes place at Alexandra Palace and culminates in the final on Sunday 15th January.

Masters snooker live stream 2023 Dates: Sunday, January 8 - Sunday, January 15 Venue: Alexandra Palace, England FREE snooker live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK only) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

The biggest name in this year’s field is seven-time Masters champion Ronnie O’Sullivan – the world no.1 plays Luca Brecel on Monday. He’ll be joined by the likes of Judd Trump, Mark Selby and Neil Robertson. The Aussie has been in superb form lately, clocking up 28 centuries this season already.

Zhao Xintong and 2021 Masters champion Yan Bingtao have both withdrawn after becoming the latest Chinese players to be suspended by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association as part of its ongoing match-fixing investigation. Their replacements are Iran’s Hossein Vafaei and England’s David Gilbert.

All of the matches are best of 11 frames, apart from the final, which is best of 19 frames. It's one of the most prestigious tournaments in world snooker, so scroll down to find out how to get a 2023 Masters snooker live stream for FREE!

How to watch a FREE Masters snooker live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) The BBC has UK-based snooker fans covered from round 1 right the way through to the final. You can catch the Masters snooker every day from January 8-15 on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and through the Red Button. If you're not in front of a television, then the BBC's iPlayer (opens in new tab) streaming service and BBC Sport (opens in new tab) website are the ways to tune in. All options are completely FREE to watch for anyone located in the UK. Assuming you have a valid TV license, signing up for an account couldn't be easier and you'll be watching snooker online in no time at all. The BBC's coverage of the afternoon sessions starts at 1pm GMT each day, and its evening session coverage gets started at 7pm and stretches to 11pm every night. Even if you're abroad right now, you can enjoy the coverage you would at home with the help of great VPN - try our #1 pick ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch a 2023 Masters snooker live stream from abroad

If you're away from the UK this week and find the BBC's coverage unavailable where you are, then there are still plenty of ways to watch a Masters snooker live stream.

Scroll down to see various international viewing options, but if it's geo-blocking that's stopping you from getting a snooker live stream, then we think we can help.

The solution is a VPN – a handy bit of software that lets you relocate the IP address of your device to practically anywhere in the world. It's the best way we know of to take your favourite streaming services and content away with you on holiday or business. Here's our top pick and how to get started:

Use a VPN to watch a Masters snooker live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch Masters snooker: live stream all the action in the US

(opens in new tab) International sports streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) (pronounced 'Da Zone') has the rights to show big snooker tournaments in the US and Brazil – including the 2023 Masters. Coverage is available every day and DAZN US is a contract-free service that costs just $19.99 a month - or you can save nearly $140 (opens in new tab)by getting a $99 one-off annual subscription. DAZN's US website is a bit boxing heavy at the moment, so know that you can find the full DAZN schedule here (opens in new tab) and that coverage of Masters snooker starts at 8am ET/5am PT most days for the first session. DAZN US subscribers can watch the service from almost anywhere in the world - all that's necessary is a top-quality VPN (opens in new tab). Our latest testing shows that DAZN US plays nice with VPNs such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), so you should be able to tune in if you're away from home.

How to watch Masters snooker: live stream 2023 tournament in China

(opens in new tab) Fans based in China can watch the 2023 Masters Snooker across CCTV 5 (opens in new tab), CCTV5+ and the SuperStar, with the afternoon sessions starting at 9pm CST each day, and the evening sessions getting underway at 3am. If you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, then don't forget about the powers of a VPN (opens in new tab), which can help you watch all the snooker action no matter where you are.

How to watch Masters snooker: live stream 2023 tournament in Australia and New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Snooker fans in Australia and New Zealand can watch every second of the 2023 Cazoo Masters on Matchroom Live (opens in new tab). A day pass costs $0.99, a monthly pass costs $4.99, and an annual pass costs $44.99. As well as the snooker, Matchroom Live shows live pool, boxing, darts, golf, and plenty more. The only catch is that its device compatibility is fairly limited. You can watch the snooker on your desktop, laptop or mobile - or Chromecast it to your TV. The afternoon sessions start at 12am AEDT each night, with the evening sessions starting at a much more sociable 6am. Aussies abroad looking to watch a snooker live stream should find that a good VPN (opens in new tab) helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

Where else can I watch a Masters snooker live stream today?

We've searched far and wide for additional ways to watch snooker online this week - and there's one more useful option for getting a Masters snooker live stream in 2023.

In Europe, Eurosport on Discovery+ (opens in new tab) is offering great coverage. The streaming service is affordable at just €6.99 a month and is widely compatible with an app available for iOS, Android, Mac, PC, Apple TV, AirPlay, Chromecast, select Samsung Tizen OS TVs, nVidia Shield TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Xbox One and PS4 consoles.

Pakistan is covered by Fastsports HD while Thailand is covered by True Vision. It's Now TV in Hong Kong, Astro SuperSport in Malaysia and Sport Cast in Taiwan and Indonesia.

That said, anyone from a country where it is possible to watch a Masters snooker live stream can access the same coverage they would enjoy at home - you just need to download a VPN (opens in new tab) as described above. Our testing shows that sites like BBC iPlayer (UK) and Discovery+ (Europe) are accessible to subscribers who might be abroad using such software, so it's something to consider if you're a snooker fanatic.

2023 Masters draw and session times

2023 Cazoo Masters daily schedule

Sunday January 8

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

Neil Robertson v Shaun Murphy

Evening session (1900 GMT)

Mark Selby v Hossein Vafaei

Monday January 9

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Luca Brecel

Evening session (1900 GMT)

John Higgins v Jack Lisowski

Tuesday January 10

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

Mark Allen v Barry Hawkins

Evening session (1900 GMT)

Mark Williams v David Gilbert

Wednesday January 11

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

Judd Trump v Ryan Day

Evening session (1900 GMT)

Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham

Thursday January 12

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

Evening session (1900 GMT)

Friday January 13

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

Evening session (1900 GMT)

Saturday January 14

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

Evening session (1900 GMT)

Sunday January 15

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

Evening session (1900 GMT)

Where is 2023 Masters snooker being played?

The 48th staging of the snooker Masters takes place at Alexandra Palace in London. The event briefly moved to Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes during the pandemic, but is now 'come home', much to the relief of the players.