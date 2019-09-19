Huawei Mate 30 livestream: how to watch the launch live

Huawei is set to officially unveil the Huawei Mate 30 today, alongside the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and likely other devices, such as the Huawei Mate 30 Lite, Huawei Mate 30 Porsche Design, Huawei Watch GT 2, Huawei Band 4 Pro, Huawei MediaPad M6 tablet… and maybe even a TV.

The event is being held in Munich, Germany, which is an interesting choice of location, given that reportedly the Mate 30 range may not land in much of Europe.

When is the Huawei Mate 30 launch event? It's today, Thursday 19 September. The event is set to start at 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm BST / 10pm AEST. How long will the launch last? We'd expect it to last between about an hour and a half and two hours.

But that's just a rumor for now, and at least some of these devices might get a widespread launch.

We certainly hope so, because the Huawei Mate 30 Pro in particular sounds like it could be a significant upgrade for the range, with talk of at least four rear cameras, two front ones, a screen of up to 6.8 inches, and a slightly different design to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, with a circular camera block on the back.

However, it also looks as though the range probably won't come with access to Google's services. Still, it will be interesting to see how that pans out, and where you'll actually be able to buy the Mate 30.

How to watch the Huawei Mate 30 launch event

While getting hold of a Huawei Mate 30 might prove tricky in some regions, watching the launch shouldn't, as the company is livestreaming the event on its YouTube channel – so simply click that link, or tune in below. You can also find the video on the company's website, but it's the same YouTube stream.

TechRadar will be reporting live from the event, with a liveblog and coverage of all the announcements, so if you can't tune in, don't worry – just keep an eye on TechRadar for all the announcements as they happen, followed by our hands-on first impressions of the various devices.

It all kicks off at 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm BST / 10pm AEST, so get ready.