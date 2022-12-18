Perfect moments don't last long in Yellowstone. After their idyllic cattle herding expedition, John, Beth and Kayce reaffirmed their love of the sublime Montana landscapes. But all that could be in danger once more as Jamie considers a Faustian pact with Market Equities’ cunning councillor Sarah. Expect more threats and betrayals as we explain how to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 in our guide below.

*Warning – season 5 episode 6 spoilers ahead*

Last week offered happy relief from the usual political and family dramas. Even Beth (Kelly Reilly), who neither scowled or bottled a single stranger throughout, was seen doing this weird "grinning" thing with her mouth.

It was a “damn near perfect” day. Rip (Cole Hauser) wowed his wife by magicking up all her favorite things, including “cigarettes, whiskey, a meadow” and, well, he was there too! There was of course the poignant note of elderly rancher Emmett (Buck Taylor) passing away in his sleep. But John (Kevin Costner) mused that he’d “died on the trail. Just like every cowboy dreams it".

Little is known about this week’s episode, although we suspect that the usually loyal Jamie (Wes Bentley) is about to betray his father to achieve his political ambitions, by exposing an “impeachable offence” (those dead national park wolves?) that might see John ousted from office.

Will it all end in tears? Find out below with our guide on how to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 online from anywhere now.

How to Watch Yellowstone season 5, episode 7 online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Yee-haw! Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 will be on Paramount Plus UK (opens in new tab) from Monday, December 19 at 12am GMT – not even 24 hours after its US debut! Subscription costs £6.99 a month, or £69.90 if you want a yearly sub, although a one week-long FREE trial (opens in new tab) is available to those who haven’t signed-up before. Plus, if you’re a Sky customer with Sky Cinema with a Sky Q, Sky Stream, or Sky Glass device, then Paramount Plus is yours as a free add-on service. For non-Sky customers, it can be purchased through other devices. You can also access Paramount Plus through Apple, Google, Roku, and Samsung platforms, or as an add-on channel through Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab). If you’re away from your home country, remember that you can still access your streaming service subscription from anywhere when you download a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow our instructions above.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5, episode 7 from outside your country

Out of the country when Yellowstone season 5 is released? If so, you'll be unable to catch the all-new episodes of the Western drama series thanks to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream Yellowstone season 5, episode 7 online, no matter where in the world you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Yellowstone season 5 from abroad

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 online in the US

(opens in new tab) Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 will air on the Paramount Network Sunday, December 18 at 8pm ET / PT. After this week’s episode, there’ll be a mid-season break, with the show resuming sometime next year. But don’t despair, cowboys and girls, because immediately after episode 7, you can watch the debut episode of the anticipated Yellowstone spin-off 1923 (opens in new tab), starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Given that 1923 will run in the same time slot for 8 episodes before taking its own mid-season break, we reckon Yellowstone season 5 could potentially resume as soon as February 2023. Watch this space. Cable viewers can watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 live on the Paramount Network, but if you want to watch episodes on-demand, they’re available the day after broadcast to anyone with a valid cable login, via the Paramount Network app (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, to watch Yellowstone season 5 in the US without cable, you'll need a cord cutting service such as Sling (opens in new tab), Hulu + Live TV (opens in new tab) or YouTube TV to get the Paramount Network. Currently, the cheapest option is through Philo which costs $25 per month (opens in new tab). Sling comes in at $46 per month, with the first month half-price. Here's how to catch up on Yellowstone seasons 1-4 (opens in new tab). Outside the US? You can take your cable cutting subscription services with you wherever you are - all you need is a reliable VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 will air on Paramount Plus Canada (opens in new tab) on Sunday, December 18 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. New subscribers can enjoy a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab) and explore hundreds of films, TV shows, and original Paramount Plus content at no cost. But when the trial period ends, monthly membership is CAD$5.99 unless you decide to cancel. And if you’re looking to binge the first 4 seasons of Yellowstone, you can find those on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab), available to stream for CND$9.99 a month. Even better? You can enjoy a 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) before paying a thing. Download a VPN (opens in new tab), and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5, episode 7 in Australia