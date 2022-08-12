How to watch Secret Headquarters online and stream the Owen Wilson movie from anywhere in the world

A superhero movie designed for children seems like a novel concept theses days, but that's exactly what new feature length movie Secret Headquarters promises. The effects-packed romp follows the story of a young boy named Charlie Kincaid, who accidentally discovers a lair underneath his house. As he and his friends explore around the hideout, it becomes evident that the place could be a secret headquarters for a powerful superhero. Make sure you know how to watch Secret Headquarters from anywhere.

Watch Secret Headquarters online Premiere: Friday, August 12 Directors: Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman Cast: Owen Wilson, Jesse Williams, Walker Scobell, Michael Peña, Levy Tran, Momona Tamada Run time: 89 minutes Rating: PG

Exclusive to streaming service Paramount Plus, the film stars Owen Wilson, who will have had plenty of practice for this comic book-style caper having recently appeared in Marvel's Loki.

Wilson plays an Iron Man-like superhero named the Guard, who Charlie (Walker Scobell) suspects may be his absent father.

Directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman of Paranormal Activity fame, the movie is based on an original screenplay by Christopher Yost (Thor: Ragnarok, Cowboy Bebop).

Can it live up epics from the MCU and DC? Follow our guide below for how to watch Secret Headquarters online wherever you are.

How to watch Secret Headquarters online FREE in the US

Secret Headquarters premiers on August 12 in the US and is available exclusively to streaming service Paramount Plus. If you haven't got Paramount Plus, the great news is that new users can watch Secret Headquarters without paying a cent thanks to the Paramount Plus free trial. Usually you can enjoy 7-days free, but right now use the code ITALY at sign-up and enjoy a whole month for free. Thereafter, the Paramount Plus price starts at just $4.99 a month. Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you'll need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Secret Headquarters from outside your country

If you're abroad when Secret Headquarters is released, you may find that you're unable to watch the movie because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream Secret Headquarters online from anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Secret Headquarters from abroad

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Paramount Plus for the US.

How to watch Secret Headquarters FREE in Canada

It's more of the same in Canada, where Secret Headquarters is also exclusive to Paramount Plus, and is now available on the streaming service from August 12. A subscription starts at $5.99 per month, after a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial. Outside of Canada? Tune in just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you'd normally stream.

How to watch Secret Headquarters online in Australia

It's the same story in Australia, where Secret Headquarters is exclusive to Paramount Plus, with the movie landing on the streaming service on August 12. A subscription starts at $8.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. As detailed above, if you're abroad you'll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

How to watch Secret Headquarters in the UK?

Owen Wilson fans in the UK have reason to celebrate because Paramount Plus is now available in the region, with Secret Headquarters hits the service on Friday, August 12. Membership costs £6.99 a month or £69.90 if you want the annual plan, while a one week-long FREE trial is available to those who haven't signed-up before. If you're a Sky customer with Sky Cinema using a Sky Q or Sky Glass device, though, then Paramount Plus membership is yours as a completely free add-on service. Currently on holiday in the UK? Purchasing a VPN will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you're located.

How can I watch Paramount Plus and what other shows are on it?

The Paramount Plus app is available through Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox One and Series X, and Xfinity Flex.

You can also access it through your favourite web browser at ParamountPlus.com.

You can watch on up to three devices simultaneously and create up to six separate profiles for family members. Those with a Premium subscription can download up to 25 shows or movies and watch them offline (in 4K where available) on a mobile device.

Paramount Plus also features new originals and is ideal for fans of all kind of TV shows. It's home to 1883, Picard, animated series Prodigy, and Strange New Worlds as well as hits like Kamp Koral, reality TV smash Survivor, and the Rugrats 2021 revival. There's also CBS's live sports action, including the NFL and Champions League, and it will also be the place to watch the Frasier reboot.