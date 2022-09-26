How to watch Inside Man online: stream the new thriller starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci

From acclaimed TV series writer and creator Steven Moffat comes another star-studded thriller for the BBC. Inside Man brings together the stories of a death row inmate, a journalist, a maths teacher, and the vicar of a sleepy English village, to explore how murder can erupt in the most unlikely of places – and people. Below we explain how to watch Inside Man online wherever you are in the world, including how to do so for FREE!

This four-part drama promises a potent mix of thrills and “didn’t see that coming” surprises. Like Moffat’s gorily modern Dracula, it’s a collaboration between the BBC and Netflix, with the series directed entirely by Paul McGuigan, the man behind iconic crime film Gangster No. 1 and various episodes of Carnival Row and Scandal.

“There are moments that make murderers of us all” Jefferson Grieff says, the death row inmate played by Stanley Tucci (The Lovely Bones). But which of our unsuspecting ensemble might crack first?

Perhaps David Tennant, who stunned as a serial killer in ITV’s Des and plays Harry Watling here, a family man and vicar. Maybe actress Lydia West (It’s a Sin) who features as English journalist Beth on the hunt for a hot news story. Or it could Dolly Wells (Anna in Can You Ever Forgive Me?), playing a maths tutor held hostage in some stranger’s basement.

This limited series looks to be a wild, breathless ride. Read on below for our guide on how to watch Inside Man online from anywhere now.

This four-part series debuts on BBC One from Monday, September 26 at 9pm BST. The next episode airs at the same time the following day, on September 27, while episodes three and four arrive a week later on Monday, October 3 and Tuesday, October 4. Alternatively, you can watch episodes live online for free with BBC iPlayer or use the service to catch-up with episodes shortly after their TV broadcast. BBC iPlayer is 100% free to stream; however, you will need a valid TV licence.

Inside Man episode release schedule

Inside Man is a four-part mini-series. It airs on BBC One at 9pm over two weeks, with the first two episodes on consecutive nights in the first week and the second two following the same pattern in the second week. All parts will be available to stream on-demand on BBC iPlayer once they've aired.

Inside Man episode 1 – Monday September 26, 9pm BST / 4pm ET

– Monday September 26, 9pm BST / 4pm ET Inside Man episode 2 – Tuesday September 27, 9pm BST / 4pm ET

– Tuesday September 27, 9pm BST / 4pm ET Inside Man episode 3 – Monday October 3, 9pm BST / 4pm ET

– Monday October 3, 9pm BST / 4pm ET Inside Man episode 4 – Tuesday October 3, 9pm BST / 4pm ET

