How to watch England vs India: live stream the 2nd ODI cricket online from anywhere

After the euphoric highs of recent weeks, trust India to bring England crashing back down to Earth. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami took aim and inflicted England's heaviest ever home defeat, a 10-wicket obliteration that ended with less than half of the allotted overs bowled. With the hosts now staring down the barrel of a second consecutive white-ball defeat to the Men in Blue, follow our guide as we explain how to watch an England vs India live stream for the 2nd ODI online from anywhere.

Much had been made of the reunion of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, who fired England to glory in the 2019 ODI Cricket World Cup Final by combining for 203 of their 241-run total. On Tuesday they totted up 37 runs between them, with Roy, Root and Stokes going for ducks.

This is the risk that comes with England's new front-foot approach, but having been thrashed by India in three of their four white-ball meetings in the past week, the watching circus is beginning to draw some rather unfavorable conclusions.

Never mind the spectators, the first ODI was over far too quickly even for India's liking. Rohit Sharma had been hoping to grant Virat Kohli an extended period in the crosshairs to get the former skipper back up to speed, but he wasn't even required to step out onto the pitch.

Can the hosts make a better fist of things at Lord's today? Follow our guide for all the details you need to watch England vs India and get a 2nd ODI live stream from wherever you are.

1st ODI : India won by 10 wickets

: India won by 10 wickets 2nd ODI : Thursday, July 14 一 Lord's London 一 1pm BST / 5.30pm IST

: Thursday, July 14 一 Lord's London 一 1pm BST / 5.30pm IST 3rd ODI: Sunday, July 17 一 Old Trafford, Manchester 一 11am BST / 3.30pm IST

How to watch England vs India in Australia for FREE

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans Down Under can watch England vs India on Fox Cricket (channel 501) and via Foxtel (opens in new tab), with play set to begin at 10pm AEST on Thursday night for the 2nd ODI. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab)! After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to watch England vs India ODI cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official England vs India broadcasting options for the US, Australia and New Zealand, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

How to watch England vs India: live stream ODI cricket in the UK

England vs India live stream: how to watch ODI cricket in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the England vs India series, with play set to begin at 5.30pm IST on Thursday evening for the 2nd ODI. Sony Six (opens in new tab) and Sony Six HD will telecast with English commentary, while Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD will offer matches with Hindi commentary, and lastly Sony Ten 4 and Sony Ten 4 HD will broadcast in regional languages. If you prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will be streaming the match 一 but you'll need a premium subscription to watch England vs India live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio users can watch the series free of cost with the JioTV mobile application. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

England vs India live stream: where to watch ODI cricket in the US

(opens in new tab) Dedicated streaming service Willow TV (opens in new tab) is where cricket fans can watch England vs India live in the US, with play starting at 8am ET / 5am PT on Thursday morning for the 2nd ODI. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Perhaps a better option for those looking for an alternative to cable would be to opt for a cord-cutting streaming service like Sling TV (opens in new tab). If you already have Sling, then you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month. And if you don't, then you can currently bag a big six of a bargain by getting Sling TV - featuring 30+ channels - with your first month currently available with a 50% discount (opens in new tab).

How to watch England vs India: live stream 2nd ODI in New Zealand