How to watch EastEnders Jubilee episode online from anywhere as Charles and Camilla visit Albert Square

It’s 70 years since HRH ascended to the throne, and naturally, Albert Square is throwing a party to mark this historic moment. EastEnders has two very special guests involved in this jubilant jubilee special, in an episode full of national revelry – plus the usual cockney-flavoured nail-biting drama. It's a right royal knees-up! Scroll on for our guide on how to watch the EastEnders jubilee special online from anywhere in the world.

So, the rumours are true: their Royal Highnesses Prince Charles and Camilla will make an appearance on the long-running BBC One drama to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee. They’ll arrive in a bunting bedecked Walford to be greeted by Queen Vic landlords Linda (Kellie Bright) and Mick (Danny Dyer) and its gob-smacked residents.

As far as EastEnders storylines go, don’t expect Camila to be crashing a bar stool over Janine Butcher’s head for flirting with HRH Charles. Their role is likely to be limited to cordial interactions with fan-favorite characters, with the royals seen having fun and “taking the mickey out of themselves”.

But you can still count on Walford’s regulars to make a scene. A shakily sober recent revelation from Linda to Sharon, about Janine – who’s dating her ex-husband Mick Carter – looks certain to have serious repercussions.

Expect Albert Square’s finest rubbing shoulders with the royals in addition to some nerve-jangling surprises, as we explain how to watch the EastEnders Jubilee episode online from wherever you are.

How to watch EastEnders Jubilee episode online FREE in the UK

The beloved BBC soap opera marks the Queen's platinum jubilee with a special episode featuring Prince Charles and Camila, airing on BBC One Thursday, June 2 at 19:30pm BST. You can watch it live online via BBC iPlayer. iPlayer is 100% free to stream, but you will need a valid TV licence as well as a VPN if trying to tune in while abroad.

How to watch EastEnders Jubilee episode from outside your country

Don't let geo-restrictions stop you from catching the EastEnders Platinum Jubilee special. If you’re abroad when the episode goes live, you’ll have difficulty accessing it through your usual services. But we can get you out of this situation with the help a VPN.

The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – offers a simple solution. This piece of software alters your IP address to appear as though you're based in another country, allowing you to gain access to your preferred streaming platform, and watch EastEnders live or on-demand just like you would at home.

