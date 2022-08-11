How to watch Beavis and Butt-Head season 9 online and on TV from anywhere in the world

TV's most thickheaded animated duo are “back and dumber than ever” for a whole new season of stupid escapades and music video critiquing, as Beavis and Butt-Head return to the small screen. A staple of early '90s MTV, King of the Hill creator Mike Judge's most famous comedy characters have been revived again, three decades after first hitting the small screen to confound common sense and torment each other once more. Make sure you know how to watch Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head from abroad with the help of a VPN. (opens in new tab)

Having made their comeback earlier this summer in the feature-length Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, the new series sees the pair return to their more familiar format of short cartoon adventures, interspersed with the pair's musings on the day's pop music and culture.

Still sporting Metallica and AC/DC T-shirts, the pair are set to cast judgement on videos by the likes of boy bands CNCO and BTS and country star Cale Dodds, while a move with the current times will also see the pair unintelligently discussing clips from likes of YouTubers like Gibi ASMR.

Hippie teacher Mr. Van Driessen returns, while it seems inconceivable that Beavis' TP-loving alter-ego Cornholio won't make an appearance in a set of new adventures that sees them try to disastrously navigate escape rooms, bee-keeping and fire.

So will the new series "rock", or will you be left crying "this sucks, change it"? Follow our guide below for how to watch Beavis and Butt-Head online wherever you are.

How to watch Beavis and Butt-Head season 9 online FREE in the US

(opens in new tab) Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head premiered on August 4 in the US with the opening four episodes of the all-new series. The show is exclusive to streaming service Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), with new episodes set to hit the service every Thursday. If you haven't got Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), the great news is that new users can watch Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head without paying a cent thanks to the Paramount Plus free trial (opens in new tab). A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at just $4.99 a month, but there's a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) available for new subscribers. Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you’ll need is a reliable VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Beavis and Butt-Head from outside your country

If you're abroad when Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head airs, you'll find that you're unable to keep up with all the ridiculous humor because of annoying regional restrictions.

How to watch Beavis and Butt-Head season 9 FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) It's more of the same in Canada, where Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head is also exclusive to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), and is now available on the streaming service with new episodes released every week. A subscription starts at $5.99 per month, after a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab). Outside of Canada? Tune in just like you would at home by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you'd normally stream.

How to watch Beavis and Butt-Head online in Australia

(opens in new tab) It's the same story in Australia, where Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head is exclusive to Paramount Plus, with episodes landing on the streaming service on Thursdays. A subscription starts at $8.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). As detailed above, if you’re abroad you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN (opens in new tab) as per our guide above.

How to watch Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head in the UK?

(opens in new tab) Beavis and Butt-Head fans in the UK have reason to celebrate because Paramount Plus is now available in the region. The all-new adventures of the idiotic giggling duo began to hit the service at the start of August, with new episodes being added each week. Membership costs £6.99 a month or £69.90 if you want the annual plan, while a one week-long FREE trial (opens in new tab) is available to those who haven’t signed-up before. If you’re a Sky customer with Sky Cinema using a Sky Q or Sky Glass device, though, then Paramount Plus membership is yours as a completely free add-on service. Currently on holiday in the UK? Purchasing a VPN (opens in new tab) will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.

How can I watch Paramount Plus and what other shows are on it?

The Paramount Plus app is available through Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox One and Series X, and Xfinity Flex.

You can also access it through your favourite web browser at ParamountPlus.com (opens in new tab).

You can watch on up to three devices simultaneously and create up to six separate profiles for family members. Those with a Premium subscription can download up to 25 shows or movies and watch them offline (in 4K where available) on a mobile device.

Paramount Plus also features new originals and is ideal for fans of all kind of TV shows. It's home to 1883, Picard, animated series Prodigy, and Strange New Worlds as well as hits like Kamp Koral, reality TV smash Survivor, and the Rugrats 2021 revival. There's also CBS's live sports action, including the NFL and Champions League, and it will also be the place to watch the Frasier reboot.