France vs Australia live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

France will start the defence of their World Cup crown when they take on Australia in Al Wakrah on Tuesday. Les Bleus will be looking to avoid the fate of previous holders that have crashed out in the group stage. An opener against Australia looks kind, but the Socceroos will be out to prove they're not just in Qatar to make up the numbers. Here's how to watch a France vs Australia live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

France vs Australia live stream Date: 22 November 2022 Venue: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

France were unbeaten in qualifying and finished top of their group, but they dropped points against Ukraine and Bosnia & Herzegovina – two teams you'd expect them to comfortably beat. Didier Deschamps will have to cope without some big players through injury but the squad depth here is second to none. All the same, with Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema playing the best football of his career, the Madrid front man will be a big miss. Luckily that Mbappe seems to play better with Giroud. All in all, France have a real chance of retaining the title for the first time since Brazil did it in 1962.

Australia needed a penalty shootout to secure their place in Qatar but they started qualifying in faultless form, winning 11 games in a row. Since booking their plane tickets after that crucial win over Peru, the Socceroos have only played twice, a pair of friendlies against their good neighbours New Zealand, but they won both games without conceding. They'll face much tougher tasks in Group D, though, and they don't come much tougher than the reigning world champions.

Follow our guide on how to watch a France vs Australia live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

France vs Australia live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

Watch a France vs Australia live stream from any country

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your apparent location and World 2022 live streams from any country and streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

Watch any World Cup 2022 live stream:

(opens in new tab) Use ExpressVPN for World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs. Get 3 months FREE when you sign up to ExpressVPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch France vs Australia: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts. If you have those cable channels already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. Kick-off is at 2pm ET. France vs Australia live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

France vs Australia live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a France vs Australia live stream. Kick-off is at 2pm ET. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch France vs Australia live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch a France vs Australia live stream, and every World Cup 2022 game, on SBS which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab) as well as SBS Viceland. France vs Australia kicks off at 6am AEDT on Wednesday 23 November. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

France vs Australia live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the France vs Australia live stream. Kick-off is at 8am NZDT on Wednesday 23 November. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The France vs Australia live stream kicks off at 12:30am IST on Wednesday 23 November. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

France vs Australia team news

France boss Didier Deschamps had to leave key midfielders Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kanté at home, but both Raphaël Varane and Jules Koundé are expected to be fully fit again for Les Bleus' opening game.

Hellas Verona midfielder Ajdin Hrustic missed three matches recently with an ankle injury but is expected to be ready to face France. Nathaniel Atkinson, Martin Boyle, Cameron Devlin, Kye Rowes and Harry Souttar have also recently returned from injury and may be lacking match fitness.

World Cup 2022 Group D table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group D standings Row 0 - Cell 0 P W D L Pts France 0 0 0 0 0 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0

World Cup 2022 Group D fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for EST. Add 11 hours for AEDT)

GROUP D FIXTURES

Tuesday, November 22

1pm - Denmark vs Tunisia

7pm - France vs Australia

Saturday, November 26

10am - Tunisia vs Australia

4pm - France vs Denmark

Wednesday, November 30

3pm - Tunisia vs France

3pm - Australia vs Denmark