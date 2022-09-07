England vs South Africa live stream: how to watch 3rd Test cricket online from anywhere

It was always going to come to a final Test decider. England and South Africa have been tightly matched all summer, and after taking lumps out of each other in the first two Tests of this gripping triple-header, there's no telling what the 3rd Test at the Oval has in store, especially now that key batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Rassie van der Dussen have been ruled out through injury. Read on as we explain how to watch an England vs South Africa live stream and catch the 3rd Test online from anywhere.

Twelve days have passed since Ollie Robinson put the Proteas out of their misery in Manchester, and the build up to this one has been as dramatic as it has been long. Bairstow, who's scored more runs than anyone in Test cricket this year, suffered a suspected broken leg on a golf course at the weekend, while van der Dussen is sidelined with a fractured finger.

It tends to be feast or famine for England, and Ben Stokes will need Zak Crawley and Ben Foakes to reproduce the same form they showed at Old Trafford. Ben Duckett has been called up as Bairstow's replacement five years after his last Test appearance, and having racked up 145 runs off 168 balls for the Lions a month ago, he's certainly got what it takes to trouble South Africa.

Dean Elgar could only watch on aghast as the Proteas were skittled for under 200 in both innings of the 2nd Test, and their best hopes may lie with Lungi Ngidi, who can stem the hosts' flow, and Anrich Nortje, who can destroy. Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable England vs South Africa 3rd Test live stream and watch every session online from wherever you are.

1st Test : South Africa won by an innings and 12 runs

: South Africa won by an innings and 12 runs 2nd Test : England won by an innings and 85 runs

: England won by an innings and 85 runs 3rd Test: September 8-12 一 The Oval, London 一 11am BST / 12pm SAST

How to watch England vs South Africa for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans Down Under can watch England vs South Africa on Fox Cricket (channel 501) and via Foxtel (opens in new tab), with play set to begin at 8pm AEST on each day of the 3rd Test. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for a Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab). There are no lock-in contracts and it gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. After that, the Basic Package costs $27.50 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to watch England vs South Africa Test cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official England vs South Africa broadcasting options for the UK, South Africa, India, New Zealand and the US, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course, specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the best VPN (opens in new tab) providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

England vs South Africa live stream: where to watch Test cricket in the US

(opens in new tab) Dedicated streaming service Willow TV (opens in new tab) is where cricket fans can watch England vs South Africa live in the US, with play starting at 6am ET / 3am PT across all five days of the 3rd Test. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Perhaps a better option for those looking for an alternative to cable would be to opt for a cord-cutting streaming service like Sling TV (opens in new tab). If you already have Sling, then you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month. And if you don't, then you can currently bag a big six of a bargain by getting Sling TV - featuring 30+ channels - with your first month currently available with a 50% discount (opens in new tab).

How to watch England vs South Africa: live stream Test cricket in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, Sky Sports is providing exclusive live coverage of the England vs South Africa Test series. Play gets underway at 11am BST throughout the 3rd Test, with Sky's coverage starting at 10am on the opening day and 10.15am thereafter. Find the best Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) and sign up on the Sky website (opens in new tab). And if you can't watch on TV, the Sky Go app has you covered so that you can watch on your laptop, mobile, tablet, Xbox or PS4. If you're looking to watch the England vs South Africa series but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now. Now sports passes start at £11.99. And if you're outside the UK and want to watch your cricket coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers - just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below to safely live stream the action.

(Image credit: Future)

How to watch England vs Proteas: live stream Test cricket in South Africa

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans looking to watch the England vs Proteas 3rd Test in South Africa can catch the action on SuperSport, with play set to get underway at 12pm SAST on each day of the match. And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch England vs South Africa: live stream Test cricket in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the England vs South Africa Test series, with play set to begin at 3.30pm IST across all five days of the match. Sony Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD will telecast the 3rd Test with English commentary. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will be streaming the match 一 but you'll need a premium subscription to watch England vs South Africa live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio users can watch the series free of cost with the JioTV mobile application. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch England vs South Africa: live stream 3rd Test in New Zealand