England vs India live stream: how to watch 1st T20I cricket online and on TV from anywhere

After the rescheduled 5th Test of India vs England comes the T20I series between the 2 teams and the visitors would be hoping to make amends after losing out on the opportunity to secure their first series win in England for over a decade.

Read on for our guide on how to watch an India vs England live stream and see the 1st T20I match, online and on TV, no matter where you are in the world.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has announced the squad for the 1st T20I against England and the lineup comprises 18 players with Rohit Sharma at the top.

India’s squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

Players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer and Arshdeep Singh who participated in the Ireland series will play the first T20I but are not included in the lineup for the two games thereafter.

Notably, Umran Malik has been included in the team for the three T20Is, but Arshdeep, who will not play the second and third T20Is, has been included in the squad for the ODI series.

Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable India vs England live stream and watch all the action from the 1st T20I at Southampton online from anywhere.

England vs India T20I series schedule

First T20I: July 7, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

July 7, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton First T20I : July 9, The Ageas Bowl, Birmingham

: July 9, The Ageas Bowl, Birmingham First T20I: July 10, The Ageas Bowl, Nottingham

How to watch India Vs England 1st T20I live stream in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the postponed final match of the series. Play begins at 10.30pm IST. Sony Six (opens in new tab) and Sony Six HD will telecast with English commentary, while Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD will offer matches with Hindi commentary, and lastly Sony Ten 4 and Sony Ten 4 HD will broadcast in regional languages. If you prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will be streaming the matches 一 but you'll need a premium subscription to watch the match live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio users can watch the series free of cost with the JioTV mobile application. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch India vs England 1st T20I online in the UK

How to live stream India vs England 1st T20I and watch online in Australia

How to watch India vs England: live stream 1st T20I online in NZ

(opens in new tab) Premium streaming service Spark Sport has the exclusive rights to show the India vs England 1st T20I in New Zealand. The match is set to get underway at 5.00am NZST. The better news is that Spark Sport offers a 1-month free trial so you can try before you buy. Once that's expired, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty of Black Caps action, The Hundred, as well as F1 racing, MotoGP and NBA basketball. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

England vs India live stream: how to watch 1st T20I in the US (and Canada)