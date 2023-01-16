Cowboys vs Buccaneers live stream: how to watch the NFL playoff game online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cowboys vs Buccaneers live stream Kick-off: Monday, January 16, 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT / 1.15am GMT TV channel: ESPN / ABC / ESPN 2 Live stream: ESPN+ (US) | DAZN (CA) | Sky (UK) | 7Plus (AU) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Cowboys vs Buccaneers live stream: game preview

If there's one team the Buccaneers would have wanted to host on Wild Card Weekend, it's the Cowboys. Not only does Tom Brady have a 7-0 record against Dallas, but the Boys have lost eight road playoff games in a row in what amounts to one of the ugliest postseason records in NFL history. Read on as we explain how to watch a Cowboys vs Buccaneers live stream online from anywhere.

America's Team, the most valuable sports franchise in the world, famously hasn't won anything – no NFC Championship, no Super Bowl – in 11 straight playoff appearances. It's a historically bad stat, and Dak Prescott, so often their brightest spark, is in some of the worst form of his career right now. Conversely, the Cowboys defense, led by ferocious linebacker Micah Parsons, has emerged as one of the meanest in the league, and Brady would do well to stay out of the 23-year-old's considerable clutches.

Brady has nothing left to prove, of course, but after the turmoil in his personal life that was triggered by the retirement u-turn, going out at the Wild Card stage of the playoffs would be a bitter pill to swallow. Follow our guide on how to watch a Cowboys vs Buccaneers live stream wherever you are.

(opens in new tab) Cowboys vs Buccaneers streaming with Sling discount (opens in new tab)

Sling TV is an affordable way to watch most of this season's nationally televised NFL games, as its Orange package includes ESPN 1, 2 and 3. It costs $40 a month. An extra $15 a month adds local Fox and NBC channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Cowboys FREE: live stream NFL in Australia

(opens in new tab) The Buccaneers vs Cowboys game kicks off at 12.15pm AEDT on Monday afternoon, and NFL fans in Australia can tune in for FREE via Channel 7 (opens in new tab), which is showing every single game of the playoffs live. That means viewers can also fire up a free Buccaneers vs Cowboys live stream on the 7Plus streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Subscription services Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) and NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) are also showing the game, as is ESPN, which is available through Foxtel. But why pay when you can tune in for free? Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

How to watch Cowboys vs Buccaneers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Cowboys vs Buccaneers from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Cowboys vs Buccaneers live stream: how to watch NFL in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch the Cowboys vs Buccaneers game on ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC in the US, with kick-off set for 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT on Monday evening. If you're already have any of those channels on cable, you'll also be able to live stream Cowboys vs Buccaneers directly on the ESPN and ABC websites. How to watch Cowboys vs Buccaneers without cable FuboTV (opens in new tab) includes ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC, Fox, CBS and NBC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL Playoffs. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). A cheaper alternative is Sling TV. Its Orange plan provides access to ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, and normally costs $40 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle (opens in new tab) will get you local NBC and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network. The only major casualty is CBS. Another option is ESPN Plus, which costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. For the ultimate value, you can get a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which adds loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content to the mix. If you subscribe to Sling TV, fuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Cowboys vs Buccaneers: live stream NFL in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Cowboys vs Buccaneers kicks off at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT on Monday, and is being shown on DAZN, which is live streaming every single NFL game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The Cowboys vs Buccaneers is also being televised by both TSN and CTV. If you don't have cable, you can live stream Titans vs Jaguars on TSN Direct, with a subscription costing CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 per year. CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only sub.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

Cowboys vs Buccaneers live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK