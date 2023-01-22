Cowboys vs 49ers live stream: how to watch NFL playoff game online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cowboys vs 49ers live stream Kick-off: Sunday, January 22, 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 11.30pm GMT TV channel: Fox Live stream: DAZN (CA) | Sky (UK) | 7Plus (AU) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Cowboys vs 49ers live stream: game preview

After years of neglect, the great Cowboys-49ers rivalry has suddenly sparked back into life, and it's safe to say that Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy have unfinished business. The Niners sent the Boys crashing out of last year's playoffs (though one could easily argue that Prescott and McCarthy did it to themselves) and in humiliating fashion too, so America's Team is out for revenge. Here's how to watch a Cowboys vs 49ers live stream online from anywhere – including FREE options in some places.

Most Cowboys fans would agree that the less said about that play, the better, and after Monday night's blowout win over the Bucs, it seems that Dallas' offense is finally in a good place again. And they'll need to be too, against a 49ers defense that ranks as the best in the NFL. The Cowboys last reached the NFC title game in 1995, but after snapping that infamous eight-game playoff losing streak on the road, their long-suffering fans might just be starting to believe in their team again.

Every week Brock Purdy has fresh questions to answer, every week he comes up with the goods, and he now has a chance to become just the fifth rookie quarterback to take his team to a conference title game, and the first since Mark Sanchez in 2009. With Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk to aim for, he's certainly not short of offensive weapons, but keeping out of reach of Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons will be key to the 49ers' hopes.

This should be a thriller, so follow our guide on how to watch a Cowboys vs 49ers live stream from anywhere.

Sling TV is an affordable way to watch most of this season's nationally televised NFL games, as its Blue package includes local Fox and NBC channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network. It costs $40 a month. An extra $15 a month adds ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to the mix.

How to watch 49ers vs Cowboys FREE: live stream NFL in Australia

(opens in new tab) The 49ers vs Cowboys game kicks off at 10.30am AEDT on Monday morning, and NFL fans in Australia can tune in for FREE via Channel 7 (opens in new tab), which is showing every single game of the playoffs live. That means viewers can also fire up a free 49ers vs Cowboys live stream on the 7Plus streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Subscription services Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) and NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) are also showing the game, as is ESPN, which is available through Foxtel. But why pay when you can tune in for free? Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

How to watch Cowboys vs 49ers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Cowboys vs 49ers from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Cowboys vs 49ers live stream: how to watch NFL in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch the Cowboys vs 49ers game on Fox in the US, with kick-off set for 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT on Sunday. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream Cowboys vs 49ers directly through the Fox website (opens in new tab). How to watch Cowboys vs 49ers without cable FuboTV (opens in new tab) includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL playoffs. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). A cheaper alternative is Sling TV. Its Blue plan offers local Fox and NBC channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, and normally costs $40 per month. But if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle (opens in new tab) adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as a raft of other premium channels. If you subscribe to Sling TV, fuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Cowboys vs 49ers: live stream NFL in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Cowboys vs 49ers kicks off at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT on Sunday, and is being shown on DAZN, which is live streaming every single NFL game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The Cowboys vs 49ers is also being televised by both TSN and CTV. If you don't have cable, you can live stream Cowboys vs 49ers on TSN Direct, with a subscription costing CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 per year. CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only sub.

Cowboys vs 49ers live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK