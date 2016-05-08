How to remove pre-installed app suggestions from Windows 10

Microsoft did a wonderful thing when it made Windows 10 available to everyone for free (provided you were upgrading from a machine with Windows 7 or 8).

But, as the old saying goes, 'nothing in life is free', and with this gratis version of the OS you get a few little 'extras' included, but you might not necessarily welcome those additions.

For example, there are a variety of pre-installed app suggestions nestled within the Start menu, including Get Office and Candy Crush – just open it up and you'll see them dotted around.

Now, some of you might find these suggestions useful, but for those of you who'd rather stop seeing them on your PC, you can easily remove them. You can also stop Windows 10 from delivering the same sort of 'recommendations' in future with just a few clicks.