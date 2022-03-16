Brighton vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Antonio Conte's inconsistent Spurs' travel to the south coast knowing that only a win will keep their next season Champions League hopes alive. Tottenham's top four ambitions took a major hit at the weekend with defeat to United. Could victory against Graham Potter's off-form Brighton get them back on track or will the Seagulls soar once more? Read on to find out how to watch Brighton vs Tottenham online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world with Peacock TV and a VPN.

Brighton v Tottenham live stream Date: Wednesday, March 16 Kick-off time: 7.30pm GMT / 3.30pm ET / 12.30m PT / 1am IST / 6.30am AEDT / 8.30am NZDT Venue: The Amex Stadium, Brighton Live streams: Peacock TV (US) | DAZN (CA) | Optus Sport (AUS) | Spark Sport (NZ) Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

After a hat-trick masterclass from Ronaldo at Old Trafford on Saturday, Spurs now find themselves six points behind North London rivals Arsenal in that all-important fourth spot.

Brighton have had their own European ambitions cut short after a strong start to the season has fallen off a cliff since Christmas. The Seagulls have lost all five of their last Premier League fixtures. Now firmly in mid-table, the Seagulls may struggle for ambition for the remainder of the campaign but, then again, after the weekend, so may Spurs.

Follow our guide to get a Brighton vs Tottenham live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

Watch Brighton vs Tottenham live stream online in US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season. Brighton vs Tottenham kicks off at 3.30pm ET / 12.30m PT on Wednesday, and is being shown on Peacock TV. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that gets 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Alternatively, you can pay $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. If you subscribe to Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

Can I watch a Brighton vs Tottenham live stream in the UK?

Brighton vs Tottenham has not been selected for broadcast by either Sky or BT which means that those in the UK won't be able to watch this game live... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that is showing the game, such as Peacock, DAZN or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Brighton vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Brighton vs Tottenham, which kicks off at 3.30pm ET / 12.30m PT on Wednesday. DAZN costs $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Brighton vs Tottenham: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Brighton v Tottenham in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 6.30am AEDTon Thursday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Brighton vs Tottenham: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Brighton v Tottenham at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 8.30am NZDT on Thursday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Brighton vs Tottenham: live stream Premier League action online in India