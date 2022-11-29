Australia vs Denmark live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Denmark were widely fancied as a World Cup 2022 contender ahead of the tournament, but a poor start has left them in a deeply vulnerable position, as they face Australia in their final group game. Both teams need a win to secure qualification but even then it's not a done deal. Here's how to watch an Australia vs Denmark live stream in Group D of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Australia vs Denmark live stream Dates: Wednesday, November 30 Venue: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Seemingly awestruck by Tunisia’s energy during their goalless opener and pinned to the ropes for much of their 2-1 defeat to France, there’s a sense that Denmark haven’t really got started yet. Kasper Hjulmand brought seven forwards to Qatar and has tried five of them already, but nothing has clicked in that final third of the pitch.

The other two, Yussuf Poulsen and Jonas Wind, will be desperate to get a run-out against Australia's backline, which was breached four times by France. Graham Arnold's men, however, were much improved against Tunisia, with Mitchell Duke's magnificent flicked header securing a 1-0 victory.

Wingers Craig Goodwin and Mathew Leckie have been Australia's key playmakers, and they could get plenty of joy out wide against a Denmark team that encourages wing-backs Joakim Maehle and Rasmus Kristensen to venture up the pitch at every opportunity.

The Socceroos will progress to the knockouts with victory over Denmark. A draw would do too, so long as Tunisia don't beat France. The Danes need the three points themselves, again, provided that Tunisia don't spring a big victory over the already qualified French.

Australia vs Denmark kicks off at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah at 3pm GMT / 10am ET. Follow our guide on how to watch an Australia vs Denmark live stream wherever you are - starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your virtual location and access any streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs. Get 3 months FREE when you sign up to ExpressVPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Australia vs Denmark: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts from the QFs onwards. If you have those cable channels, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch Australia vs Denmark from a smart device. Kick-off is at 10am ET on Wednesday morning. Australia vs Denmark live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Australia vs Denmark live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to an Australia vs Denmark live stream. Kick-off is at 10am ET on Wednesday. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Australia vs Denmark live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch an Australia vs Denmark live stream and every World Cup 2022 game on SBS, which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab). Just be warned that Australia vs Denmark kicks off at 2am AEDT on Wednesday night/Thursday morning. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Australia vs Denmark live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Australia vs Denmark live stream. Kick-off is at 4am NZDT in the early hours of Thursday morning. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITVX (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The Australia vs Denmark live stream kicks off at 8.30pm IST. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Australia vs Denmark team news

Graham Arnold's squad has a clean bill of health for this crucial tie. Losing striker Martin Boyle ahead of the tournament was a big blow, but Mitchell Duke and Craig Goodwin have both chipped in with goals.

Midfielder Thomas Delaney has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a knee injury that he sustained during Denmark's opening game.

World Cup 2022 Group D table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 P W D L GD Pts France (Q) 2 2 0 0 4 6 Australia 2 1 0 1 -2 3 Denmark 2 0 1 1 1 1 Tunisia 2 0 1 1 1 1

World Cup 2022 Group D fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for ET. Add 11 hours for AEDT.)

GROUP D FIXTURES AND RESULTS

Tuesday, November 22

Denmark 0 - 0 Tunisia

France 4 - 1 Australia

Saturday, November 26

Tunisia 0 - 1 Australia

France 2 - 1 Denmark

Wednesday, November 30

3pm - Tunisia vs France

3pm - Australia vs Denmark